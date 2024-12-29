Aspetar Leads Regional Sports Medicine With Rising International Patients

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the top destination for sports in the region, Aspetar has reported a rise in international patients in 2024 due to its expert doctors, advanced treatments, and modern facilities. Aspetar has welcomed a significant number of stars from various European and global leagues this year. Notably, players from the English constituted the largest group seeking Aspetar's advanced medical and scientific support.

Aspetar has not merely provided treatment; it has pioneered the concept of medical tourism in the region, becoming the first choice for those seeking optimal treatment using scientific methods that combine therapy with the enjoyment of tourism.

Aspetar has received hundreds of athletes from various sports and specialties worldwide by facilitating immediate access to comprehensive healthcare services under one roof, from medical consultations and diagnosis to surgery, rehabilitation, and treatment. The use of sports science and advanced technologies contributes to the safe return of athletes and the development of preventive programmes to avoid injuries and other programmes to improve performance, which sets Aspetar apart as a leading global sports hospital.

Among the prominent players who benefited from Aspetar's services are Callum Wilson of the England and Newcastle United, Noah Lang, top scorer for the Dutch national team and PSV Eindhoven, Ismaël Bennacer of the Algerian national team and AC Milan, Slovakian player and Paris Saint-Germain star, Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, Portuguese player Gonçalo Ramos, Marseille and Cameroonian national team player, Faris Mbombo, Tunisian Montassar Talbi of Lorient, Stuttgart's French player Zagadu, and Albert Lokonga, on loan from Arsenal to Sevilla.

Aspetar has also attracted numerous stars in other sports, including judo world champion Davlat Bobonov from Uzbekistan, Bosnian swimmer Lana Pudar, Algerian Olympic champion Kylia Nemour, and Algerian athletics champion Jamal Sedjati. Additionally, a host of Olympic champions, elite Australian football players, and athletes from various sports such as rugby and basketball have sought treatment at Aspetar.

Aspetar also provides comprehensive medical care to Qatari athletes through the National Sports Medicine Program, a unique global initiative. This program ensures athletes receive high-quality care, from medical teams to advanced facilities, supporting athletes in international competitions and local sports. During the Paris Olympics, Aspetar offered preventive care to the Qatari delegation, including medical exams, vaccinations, and essential equipment, ensuring their preparedness and well-being.

Aspetar has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence by achieving 100% compliance with all applicable criteria and safety practices for the second consecutive time. It has earned Aspetar the prestigious Diamond-level accreditation from Accreditation Canada International (ACI). Aspetar is the first and only medical institution in the world to achieve this distinction, out of over 40,000 hospitals and clinics globally.

In addition to this, Aspetar has also been granted Initial Accreditation as a Sponsoring Institution by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGME-I).

Pioneering research in 2024, Aspetar released the results of an extensive study, the first of its kind globally, on injury patterns among professional football players in the Qatar Stars League. The eight-season study (2014/2015 to 2021/2022) provides valuable insights into injury rates, trends, and their impact in Qatari football.