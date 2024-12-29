Invaders In Luhansk Region Restrict Internet Use By Civilians - Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, Russian invaders prevent local population from freely using the internet.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysohor , Ukrinform saw.

Lysohor recalled that the invaders had switched off access to the internet in Seversko-Donetsk. To go online, local residents had to to settlements located along the motorway leading to Luhansk, including Smolyaninove, Novokhtyrka, and Novoaydar, where in stores and other public locations they could purchase a Wi-Fi password to call their relatives.

"Recently, Russian security forces have been issuing warnings to the owners of such establishments, while the next stage of restrictions would be disconnection from the internet," Lysohor noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the temporarily occupied Seversko-Donetsk, Luhansk region, the occupiers are jamming mobile signal even in remote areas.