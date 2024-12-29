NBO Enhances Customer Convenience With New Digital Complaint Tracker

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) MUSCAT, 29 December 2024 – As part of its digital strategy and migration efforts, the National of Oman (NBO) has introduced a new feature on the NBO app that allows customers to register and track complaints digitally anytime, anywhere, without needing to visit a branch or contact the Call Centre.

This innovative feature provides a convenient and transparent way to address customer concerns by enabling the submission of essential details such as complaint type, account number, and attachments, while also offering real-time progress tracking.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Ali Salim Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager and Head of Digital Banking & E-Channels at NBO, said:“At NBO, we are committed to enhancing our customers' experiences by providing exclusive services that cater to their needs and expectations. This digital initiative simplifies the process of registering and tracking complaints, ensuring faster and more transparent resolutions. It underscores our ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional service and foster a positive banking experience for all customers.”

This new digital feature reflects NBO's alignment with the Consumer Protection Framework and enhances the bank's complaints handling process. It is part of NBO's broader commitment to improving service efficiency, convenience, and customer satisfaction through digitization.











