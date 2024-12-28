(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for the "tragic incident" involving an Azerbaijan plane. The aircraft crashed in Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024, killing 38 people.



Putin expressed regret over the event occurring in Russian airspace during a phone call with Aliyev on December 28. The Embraer 190 aircraft, carrying 67 people, was en route from Baku to Grozny when it diverted to Aktau, Kazakhstan.



Putin explained that Ukrainian drones were attacking Grozny, Mozdok, and Vladikavkaz at the time. Russian air defense systems were actively countering these attacks as the plane attempted to land in Grozny.



Survivors reported hearing explosions before the crash. Azerbaijan's transport minister stated the plane experienced "external interference" during its landing attempt.



(Commentary: When Power Bends - Putin, Aliyev, and a High-Stakes Apology)



[arve url="" /]



Aviation experts suggest Russian air defense fire likely caused the cras . The aircraft's GPS systems may have been jammed and damaged by shrapnel from missile blasts.



The incident raises concerns about civilian air safety in conflict zones. It draws comparisons to the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine. That crash was attributed to a Russian-supplied surface-to-air missile system.

Putin Apologizes for Azerbaijan Airlines Crash, Stops Short of Admitting Fault

Azerbaijan Airlines suspended flights to several Russian airports following the crash. Other carriers, including Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air and Turkmenistan Airlines, also halted some Russian routes. These decisions reflect growing safety concerns in the region's airspace.



Investigations into the crash are ongoing. Kazakhstan, Azerbaija , and Russia have all opened probes. The flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been recovered from the crash site. These "black boxes" will provide crucial information about the incident's cause.



Putin's apology, while significant, falls short of admitting Russian responsibility. The Kremlin stated that a criminal investigation has been launched. Azerbaijani prosecutors are participating in the probe in Grozny.



Putin Apologizes for Azerbaijan Airlines Crash, Stops Short of Admitting Fault

MENAFN28122024007421016031ID1109038049