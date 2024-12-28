Ukraine Prepared In Advance For Halt In Russian Gas Transit Energy Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has taken all necessary steps in advance to ensure stable supplies to consumers despite the complete halt in Russian transit.

Ukrainian Herman Galushchenko announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Energy .

"We have consistently communicated that transit will halt from January 1, 2025. Therefore, our position remains unchanged. We have been preparing for the cessation of transit," he said.

Galushchenko added that a series of stress tests had been conducted on Ukraine's gas transit system to ensure it will function smoothly and maintain gas supplies to consumers after the cessation of transit.

Commenting on statements from Slovakia's leadership regarding their intention to halt electricity supplies to Ukraine in response to the gas transit stoppage, Galushchenko emphasized that such a decision would violate European regulations. In this regard, Galushchenko has already sent a letter to the EU Energy Commissioner, ENTSO-E, and the Energy Community.

Ukraine has a mechanism in place to replace this import with other neighboring countries that are ready to increase their capacities. Negotiations with these partners have already taken place.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier described Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's statements about halting emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine as an attempt to open "the second energy front against Ukraine at the expense of the Slovak people's interests."