Saudi Arabia Beats Iraq 3-1 To Qualify For Khaleeji Zain 26 Semifinals
12/28/2024 3:05:07 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Saudi national football beat Iraq Saturday evening at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on the last leg of Group B of the Arabian Gulf tournament (Khaleeji Zain 26).
The Saudi squad have qualified for the semifinals of the tournament. They are now on top of the Group B with six points sharing the same score with Bahrain, followed by Iraq (third).
The Saudi team will play against Kuwait on Tuesday in the semifinal competitions. (pickup previous)
