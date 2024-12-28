Saudi Arabia Beats Iraq 3-1 To Qualify For Khaleeji Zain 26 Semifinals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Saudi national beat Iraq Saturday evening at Jaber Al-Ahmad International on the last leg of Group B of the Arabian Gulf (Khaleeji Zain 26).

The Saudi squad have qualified for the semifinals of the tournament. They are now on top of the Group B with six points sharing the same score with Bahrain, followed by Iraq (third).

The Saudi team will play against Kuwait on Tuesday in the semifinal competitions. (pickup previous)

