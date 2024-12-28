Desert Diamond Distillery Historic Train Caboose Now Available On Airbnb For Overnight Stays In Kingman, AZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Train Car Caboose

Desert Diamond Distillery Award Winning Rum

Train Car Caboose Interior

- Deborah PattKINGMAN, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Desert Diamond Distillery, the award-winning craft spirits producer, today announced the launch of its latest unique accommodation - an Airbnb Train Car experience in Kingman, Arizona.This one-of-a-kind lodging option allows travelers to immerse themselves in the romance and nostalgia of vintage rail travel while enjoying the exceptional hospitality and artisanal spirits of Desert Diamond Distillery.The restored 1950s train car, Caboose 999281, has been meticulously transformed into a luxurious and comfortable living space. The train car features a plush queen-sized bed, a fully equipped kitchenette, a soaking tub, and a cozy sitting area. It provides guests with all the modern amenities (wifi, HVAC, etc.) while preserving the authentic charm of its original design."We're thrilled to offer this unique Airbnb experience to our guests," said Deborah Patt, co-founder of Desert Diamond Distillery. "Our train car embodies a historic spirit of adventure and discovery that has always been at the heart of rail travel. By combining it with the exceptional craft spirits and hospitality of Desert Diamond, we've created an unforgettable getaway for travelers seeking something fun and extraordinary."Situated on the distillery grounds, the Airbnb Train Car provides guests unparalleled access to the production process and tasting room. Visitors have the opportunity to tour the distillery, learn about the art of small-batch distilling, and sample the distillery's award-winning rum, whiskey, and vodka. The train car's proximity to the new Catrenellos Italian Family Restaurant also allows guests to enjoy lunch or dinner in the other historic train car on the property, a 105-year-old business class car, car #30.The Airbnb Train Car is now available for booking on the Desert Diamond Distillery website and Airbnb. The experience is expected to be in high demand, especially during the peak tourism season in Kingman.For more information or to book your stay, please visit desertdiamondistillery or airbnb .

