Zelensky Views Fico's Energy Threats As Attempt To Open New Front Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovakia's threats to cut off emergency power supplies to Ukraine could cost the country at least $200 million annually, an amount Ukraine currently pays for electricity imports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Fico's shortsighted policy has already deprived the Slovak people of compensation for losing Russian transit. It now risks depriving the Slovaks of another $200 million per year, which Ukraine pays for the imported electricity. Yes, this critical does not come free, and the cost is significant," Zelensky wrote.

He said that the only reasons Ukraine now needs to import electricity are Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and its use of missiles and Shahed drones to purposefully destroy a large portion of Ukraine's heat and hydroelectric power generation.

Zelensky noted that Slovakia supplies approximately 19% of Ukraine's electricity imports. He stated that the Ukrainian government is working with EU neighbors to ensure sufficient energy supplies, reminding Slovakia of its obligations as part of the single European energy market.

He also described Fico's statements about halting emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine as an attempt to open "the second energy front against Ukraine at the expense of the Slovak people's interests."

"Everyone in Europe, including the people of Slovakia, will find it much more profitable from every perspective to work with neighbors and the EU to increase Europe's energy resource supply, including gas from America and other partners. Only this can reduce energy costs for the majority of families," Zelensky said.

He added that "any arbitrary decisions in Bratislava or Moscow's orders to Fico regarding electricity cannot cut Ukraine's power supply, but they can certainly cut current Slovak authorities' ties to the European community."

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated on Friday that his country might respond to Ukraine's decision to suspend Russian gas transit from January 1, 2025, by halting electricity supplies to Ukraine or exploring other measures.

On December 19, Zelensky affirmed Ukraine's readiness to transit gas to Europe, provided it is not of Russian origin. The current gas transit contract between Ukraine's Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom expires this year, with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirming that it will not be renewed.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine