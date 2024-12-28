Olympic Champion Hidayat Heydarov Holds Third Spot In IJF Ranking

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has released a ranking list for both men's and women's divisions, Azernews reports.

Heydarov has accumulated 8004 points, which is the highest score among male judokas. He is only behind Canadian Christa Deguchi (10140) and Croatian Barbara Matić (8029) in the overall standings.

Hidayat Heydarov is a distinguished judoka representing Azerbaijan in the men's 73 kg category. Heydarov has made a significant mark in the world of judo, earning the title of European Judo Champion four times, with victories in the years 2017 and from 2022 to 2024. His accomplishments in recent years have further solidified his reputation as one of the top judokas in his weight class.

Heydarov achieved gold medals at several prestigious competitions in 2024. He triumphed at the Olympic Games held in Paris, showcasing his talent on one of the biggest stages in sports.

He also secured victory at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi and the European Championships in Zagreb, further cementing his status as a dominant force in international judo.

Another Olympic champion, Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), holds the seventh position with 6812 points, surpassing French five-time Olympic champion Teddy Riner, who has 6800 points.

Zelym Kotsoiev's journey in martial arts began at a young age, and his talent was evident early on. In December 2014, at the age of just 16, he made headlines by winning the inaugural U18 World SAMBO Championship.

The judoka clinched the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics held in Paris, France. Beyond the Olympics, he has an impressive record in international competitions, being a three-time medalist at the World Judo Championships.

Similarly, he has excelled at the European Judo Championships, earning medals four times, with gold among those accolades.