Olympic Champion Hidayat Heydarov Holds Third Spot In IJF Ranking
Date
12/28/2024 9:08:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The International Judo Federation (IJF) has released a ranking
list for both men's and women's divisions,
Azernews reports.
Heydarov has accumulated 8004 points, which is the highest score
among male judokas. He is only behind Canadian Christa Deguchi
(10140) and Croatian Barbara Matić (8029) in the overall
standings.
Hidayat Heydarov is a distinguished judoka representing
Azerbaijan in the men's 73 kg category. Heydarov has made a
significant mark in the world of judo, earning the title of
European Judo Champion four times, with victories in the years 2017
and from 2022 to 2024. His accomplishments in recent years have
further solidified his reputation as one of the top judokas in his
weight class.
Heydarov achieved gold medals at several prestigious
competitions in 2024. He triumphed at the Olympic Games held in
Paris, showcasing his talent on one of the biggest stages in
sports.
He also secured victory at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi
and the European Championships in Zagreb, further cementing his
status as a dominant force in international judo.
Another Olympic champion, Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), holds the
seventh position with 6812 points, surpassing French five-time
Olympic champion Teddy Riner, who has 6800 points.
Zelym Kotsoiev's journey in martial arts began at a young age,
and his talent was evident early on. In December 2014, at the age
of just 16, he made headlines by winning the inaugural U18 World
SAMBO Championship.
The judoka clinched the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics
held in Paris, France. Beyond the Olympics, he has an impressive
record in international competitions, being a three-time medalist
at the World Judo Championships.
Similarly, he has excelled at the European Judo Championships,
earning medals four times, with gold among those accolades.
MENAFN28122024000195011045ID1109037466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.