Iran Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces Burning Of Gaza Hospital
Date
12/28/2024 8:05:42 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Iran condemned on Saturday the Israeli Occupation forces' attack on and burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, considering it a heinous war crime and part of the genocide against Palestinians.
"This crime aims to completely destroy the health systems in Gaza and deprive injured and sick children, women, and men, of access to minimum medical facilities," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei in a statement.
He criticized the "unjustified" silence of international organizations towards the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces.
The Israeli occupation forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital on Friday in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, arrested a number of patients and medical staff members, and burned some of its departments. (end)
mw
MENAFN28122024000071011013ID1109037385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.