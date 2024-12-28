Iran Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces Burning Of Gaza Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Iran condemned on Saturday the Israeli forces' attack on and burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, considering it a heinous war crime and part of the genocide against Palestinians.

"This crime aims to completely destroy the systems in Gaza and deprive and sick children, women, and men, of access to minimum medical facilities," said Iranian Foreign spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei in a statement.

He criticized the "unjustified" silence of international organizations towards the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital on Friday in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, arrested a number of patients and medical staff members, and burned some of its departments. (end)

