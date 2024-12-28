Soccer Games For Saturday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts have an action-packed Saturday ahead, with numerous matches scheduled across various leagues. Today's fixtures promise some intriguing encounters that are sure to captivate fans.



The day kicks off with two exciting clashes in the Indian Super League, as Hyderabad FC takes on East Bengal, followed by Chennaiyin facing Bengaluru. These matches could have significant implications for the league standings and are expected to showcase some of India's finest footballing talent.



Moving to Italy, offers four compelling matches. Empoli hosts Genoa, and Parma welcomes Monza in the early fixtures. Later in the day, league contenders Internazionale face Cagliari, looking to maintain their position near the top of the table. The day concludes with an intriguing battle between Lazio and Atalanta.







In Portugal, football fans will be treated to three high-stakes encounters in the Liga Portugal. AVS faces Estrela Amadora, followed by Estoril taking on Moreirense. The day's action culminates with a classic rivalry match as Porto hosts Boavista in what promises to be a thrilling contest.



Adding a unique flavor to the day's football festivities, Brazil offers two special exhibition matches featuring celebrities and stars, organized by the legendary Zico.



Let's take a closer look at today's schedule:

Indian Super League







08:30 AM: Hyderabad vs East Bengal – OneFootball

11:00 AM: Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru – OneFootball







11:00 AM: Empoli vs Genoa – Disney+



11:00 AM: Parma vs Monza – Disney+



02:00 PM: Cagliari vs Internazionale – ESPN and Disney+

04:45 PM: Lazio vs Atalanta – ESPN and Disney+







12:30 PM: AVS vs Estrela Amadora – Disney+



03:00 PM: Estoril vs Moreirense – Disney+

05:30 PM: Porto vs Boavista – ESPN 4 and Disney+







03:30 PM: Zico's Celebrity Game – Sportv

06:30 PM: Zico's All-Star Game



Serie ALiga PortugalSpecial EventsThis packed schedule offers plenty of excitement for football fans around the world. Whether you're following the competitive spirit in the Indian Super League, the title race in Italy, the battle for supremacy in Portugal, or the star-studded exhibition matches in Brazil, there's something for everyone in today's lineup.