The transfer buzzes with activity as clubs make strategic moves to strengthen their squads. Cruzeiro initiates talks with Corinthians for right-back Fagner. The 35-year-old player saw less playing time in 2024, sparking interest from other clubs.



Lucas Lima edges closer to a permanent move to Sport. The midfielder nears contract termination with Santos, paving the way for a full-time switch to the Leão da Ilha. This move could revitalize Lima's career and bolster Sport's midfield options.



Grêmio's president, Alberto Guerra, approaches the selection of a new head coach with caution. Negotiations advance to find Renato Gaúcho's replacement, but some details remain unresolved. The club's careful approach reflects the importance of this decision.



Gabriel Veron's loan spell at Cruzeiro concludes, prompting his return to Porto in January. However, the Portuguese club may not feature in the Brazilian attacker's future plans. This situation opens up possibilities for Veron's next career move.







Sport secures defender Luciano Castán's services until 2025 by activating a contract clause. This extension demonstrates the club's faith in Castán's abilities and their long-term planning strategy.



Goalkeeper Felipe Alves returns to São Paulo state football, joining Noroeste for the 2025 Paulistão Series A1. Alves brings valuable experience from his time with São Paulo and Fluminense to his new club.

Brazilian Football Transfer Market Heats Up: Key Moves and Negotiations Unfold

Athletico-PR strengthens its squad with two significant signings. Midfielder Raul joins from RB Bragantino on a contract until 2027. Colombian right-back Hayen Palacios also signs with the club until 2026. These additions aim to bolster Athletico-PR's competitiveness.



Cruzeiro and goalkeeper Rafael Cabral part ways amicably, terminating his contract that was set to run until 2025. This move frees up resources for Cruzeiro and allows Cabral to explore new opportunities.



Botafogo bids farewell to midfielder Tchê Tchê, left-back Marçal, and defender Pablo. These departures signal a reshaping of the squad for the upcoming season.



Cruzeiro makes a splash by signing 35-year-old Congolese attacker Yannick Bolasie, formerly of Criciúma, until the end of 2025. This experienced addition could provide a boost to Cruzeiro's attacking options.

