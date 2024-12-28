Azerbaijan Upholds Environmental Sustainability Through Advancing Vehicle Disposal Practices

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In response to growing environmental concerns and the increasing
prevalence of obsolete vehicles, many nations are prioritizing
sustainable vehicle disposal practices. Azerbaijan, in particular,
has made significant strides towards achieving this objective by
introducing comprehensive strategies aimed at efficient vehicle
waste management and responsible recycling. A central element of
these efforts is the establishment of the Vehicle Disposal Fund,
which was introduced in early 2024. This fund is instrumental in
regulating the disposal process, ensuring that decommissioned
vehicles are safely processed in an environmentally sound manner.
In December 2024, Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, signed a
decree approving the national budget for 2025, which included a
substantial increase in funding for the Vehicle Disposal Fund,
underscoring the government's commitment to sustainable practices
and economic development.
Understanding Vehicle Disposal
Vehicle disposal refers to the environmentally responsible
recycling or destruction of vehicles that are no longer usable.
This process applies not just to cars but to a wide range of
vehicles, including buses, ships, and even planes. The goal of
vehicle disposal is twofold: first, to remove obsolete vehicles
that pose safety or environmental hazards; second, to recover
valuable materials, such as metals, plastics, and electronics,
which can be recycled and reused.
The Vehicle Recycling Fund: Purpose and
allocation
The Vehicle Recycling Fund in Azerbaijan was established through
a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on January 27, 2024. The
fund was created to support the systematic and environmentally
friendly disposal of old vehicles in the country. In 2025, the
state allocated 50 million manats to the fund, a figure that
represents a 100% increase compared to the previous year. This fund
is designed to cover various expenses related to vehicle disposal,
including paying individuals for disposing of their vehicles,
reimbursing car sellers for discounts given on new local vehicles
when buyers provide proof of vehicle disposal, and supporting the
operational costs of the disposal process.
The fund's resources come from multiple sources:
- Disposal fees: Collected from individuals or companies
disposing of vehicles.
- Loans and grants: Provided by various financial institutions or
international organizations.
- Voluntary donations: From both legal entities and
individuals.
- Allocations from international donors: Supporting sustainable
environmental initiatives.
These funds are managed by Tamiz Shahar Open Joint Stock
Company, a state-run enterprise responsible for overseeing the
implementation of the vehicle disposal program. The fund is not
only a key mechanism for managing vehicle waste but also a tool to
stimulate the local vehicle market by encouraging the purchase of
new, environmentally friendly vehicles.
How the Fund works
The operations of the Vehicle Recycling Fund are carefully
outlined to ensure transparency and efficiency. For instance, a
one-time payment is given to individuals who dispose of their old
vehicles in an environmentally friendly manner. Additionally, when
new locally produced vehicles are sold with a discount to customers
who provide a disposal confirmation, the fund reimburses the
sellers the discounted amount. This encourages consumers to
participate in the vehicle disposal program by trading in their old
vehicles for newer, more sustainable models.
The fund also supports the operational aspects of the disposal
process. This includes promoting the proper disposal of vehicles,
incentivizing individuals and companies to participate in the
program, and electronicizing services to streamline the entire
process.
What is the Vehicle Recycling Fund's contribution to the
country's economy and ecology?
The decision to allocate 50 million manats to the Vehicle
Recycling Fund for 2025 reflects Azerbaijan's growing commitment to
both environmental sustainability and economic development. This
increased funding comes at a time when the country faces increasing
challenges related to environmental pollution and the growing
number of obsolete vehicles. According to experts, vehicle
emissions are one of the leading contributors to air pollution in
major urban centers. Therefore, incentivizing the disposal of old,
inefficient vehicles can significantly improve air quality and
contribute to public health.
Moreover, the fund plays a key role in promoting the local
automotive industry. By offering financial incentives for
purchasing new, locally manufactured vehicles, the fund not only
supports sustainability but also stimulates domestic production and
consumption. This is particularly important in an era of global
economic uncertainty, as fostering local industries can help buffer
the country against external economic shocks.
While the increased allocation of funds for 2025 is a promising
step toward enhancing vehicle disposal practices in Azerbaijan, the
success of the initiative will depend on the efficient management
and distribution of resources by Tamiz Shahar Open Joint Stock
Company. To maximize the impact of the Vehicle Recycling Fund, it
is crucial that the program's beneficiaries-both individuals and
businesses-fully understand and engage with the disposal process.
Public awareness campaigns and targeted incentives will play a key
role in fostering widespread participation. Ultimately, if executed
effectively, this initiative could serve as a model for sustainable
vehicle disposal practices, contributing to improved environmental
quality, economic resilience, and the growth of Azerbaijan's
automotive sector.
