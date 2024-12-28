Saudi Arabia, Iraq Seek To Qualify For Khaleeji Zain 26 Semifinals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Saudi national team will face off against the Iraqi squad on Saturday evening at Jaber Al-Ahmad International on the last leg of Group B of the Arabian Gulf (Khaleeji Zain 26).

Both teams have now got three points, but Saudi Arabia has the goal difference advantage in the group where Bahrain has already qualified for the semifinals after beating Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Having beaten Yemen, but lost to Bahrain, the Saudi squad has two options: to win or draw, while the Iraqi team, which defeated Yemen but lost to Bahrain, must win Saturday's fixture to obtain the second place in the group in order to advance to the next round.

Iraq's Spanish coach Jesus Casas told a news conference on Friday that his players would do their utmost to win the fixture in site of the fact that the Saudi squad is one of the best teams in the region.

For his part, Saudi Arabia's French coach Herve Renard told the same press conference that his squad, which has high morale, would achieve victory in a bid to ensure advancing to semifinals. (end)

