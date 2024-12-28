Mufasa: The Lion King Collection Day 9: Disney Movie, Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rakes In ₹1,791 Crore Worldwide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 'Mufasa: The Lion King': Disney's one of the most sought-after prequel and sequel to The Lion King (2019), directed by Barry Jenkins, has given outstanding performance over the past 8 days. At the Indian Box Office, the has collected ₹83.97 crore net during its nine-day run in theatres, as per early estimates recorded by Sacnilk at 2:10 pm.

The tracker noted that Walt Pictures production raked in ₹3.12 crore net on Saturday. During its first week, Mufasa: The Lion King collected a whopping ₹74.25 crore, after raking in ₹8.3 crore net on its opening day. On Day 8, Friday, the collection dropped 5.71 percent and the movie managed to rake in ₹6.6 crore net.

The movie was released in four languages across India, namely English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on December 20. It witnessed tremendous advance booking for Christmas festival , that was Day 6, as pointed out by film business analyst Sumit Kadel.

With notable contributions from its multilingual releases, the musical drama film added an estimated ₹7 crore to its collections on Day 7. The photo realistically animated movie has several characters reprising their roles from the remake, including Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani.

Mufasa is set to become one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in India as it may cross Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire box office numbers soon. Notably, Godzilla grossed ₹109 crore at the Indian box office. With a net collection of ₹139.1 crore, Marvel superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine remains the top Hollywood earner of 2024 in India.

According to IMDb, Mufasa' total worldwide collection now stands at an estimated collected ₹1,791 crore (or $209 million), after witnessing a resurgence over the Christmas weekend. In the United States, the prequel has collected over $76 million. The film was made on a budget of $200 million, according to media reports.