BMG Completed Acquisition Of High-Quality Assets, Marking A New Chapter In Diversified Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BGM Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: BGM ) (the "Company" or "BGM"), a leading global enterprise, today announced completion of the of the intelligent of AIX It marks BGM's official entry into the domains of AI intelligent and financial/insurance services, opening up new opportunities for the integrated development of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and insurance on a global scale.

Through the acquisition of RONS and Xinbao Investment, BGM will be able to integrate resources in intelligent technology and biopharmaceuticals, strengthening its market competitiveness at the intersection of healthcare technology and insurance technology. This will enable the Company to offer more comprehensive and intelligent health and insurance service solutions to users, while simultaneously pioneering the synergistic development of 'healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and insurance' on a global scale, further enhancing its global influence.

Mr. Chen Xin, CEO of BGM, stated: "This transaction represents a pivotal step in our strategic expansion into the AI insurance and healthcare sectors. The growing global aging population and increasing healthcare demands present significant market opportunities for our collaboration. Through this strategic deal, we will not only strengthen our technological competitiveness but also accelerate innovation in the healthcare industry. We are confident about the future and look forward to partnering with AIX to create a brighter tomorrow."

Mr. Yinan Hu, Vice Chairman and CEO of AIX, commented: "The transaction marks a significant milestone in our strategic positioning within the AI-driven insurance and healthcare sectors. This collaboration will be a win-win for both parties. We firmly believe that the deep integration of AI technology with the insurance and healthcare industries will bring unprecedented opportunities to the market. By further strengthening our strategic partnership with BGM, we will be able to leverage its leading position in the global healthcare sector, to drive innovation, and create new market value. Building on this foundation, we look forward to joining forces to explore and expand into new business areas in the future."

Through this acquisition, BGM will be able to fully leverage its extensive expertise in intelligence technology to enhance its own digital and intelligent capabilities. This will not only strengthen its technological competitiveness but also better position it to adapt to the evolving trends in the pharmaceutical industry. This strategic move further solidifies its leading position in the industry.

SOURCE BGM Group Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED