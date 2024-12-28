Texas Design And Construction Announces Jerome Scott As New CEO, Successor To Founder David Marshall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Design and Construction, one of the leading firms in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerome Scott as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jerome Scott, a highly respected leader with over 35 years of experience in the construction industry, will succeed David Marshall , the company's founder and longtime CEO, who is retiring after an extraordinary career that has shaped the company's success.

Jerome Scott

brings a wealth of expertise to Texas Design and Construction, having overseen and led some of the most complex and high-profile projects in the construction industry. His career includes executive leadership roles in major construction firms, with a portfolio that spans over $12 billion in completed projects across the nation. Notable highlights include:



The Millennium Tower in San Francisco, a $1.2 billion mixed-use skyscraper that redefined the city's skyline and included high-end residential, office, and retail spaces.

The Interstate 70 Expansion Project in St. Louis, a $800 million infrastructure initiative that transformed one of the busiest highways in the U.S. while implementing state-of-the-art sustainability features.

The Grand Central Logistics Center in Chicago, a $600 million state-of-the-art industrial facility, providing flexible warehouse space and fueling growth in the region's supply chain. The Jefferson Bay Corporate Campus in Miami, a $500 million commercial development, bringing together office spaces, luxury residential units, and retail outlets in a landmark project that reshaped downtown Miami's business district.

About Texas Design and Construction

Founded in 1995 by David Marshall, Texas Design and Construction is a premier construction company headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with a nationwide presence. Known for delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and industrial developments, Texas Design and Construction has grown into a respected industry leader. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Texas Design and Construction continues to shape the future of the built environment through its exceptional projects and community-centered approach.

