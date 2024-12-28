Nigerdock Recognises, Celebrates Long-Serving Employees

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Nigerdock has recognised and honoured several employees for their meritorious and diligent service to the company during a recent long service award ceremony.



Nigerdock Chief Executive Officer, Maher Jarmakani, said:“We are proud to celebrate the dedication and commitment of our employees who have achieved significant milestones ranging from ten to 25 years of service. Their professional contributions have been key to the company's success, and we look forward to celebrating even greater milestones together.”



Also speaking, Nigerdock's Head of Human Resources, Lydia Iyoha, said:“Our employees' longevity and loyalty is testament to our consistent culture of recognition. They are integral to our achievements, and with deep industry knowledge, and transformative learning and development programs, our employees have helped maintain Nigerdock's sector leadership.”



The awardees are attached to Nigerdock's shipyard, free zone, and corporate divisions. With legacy operations that have spanned decades, alongside new infrastructure projects, Nigerdock boasts a diverse, multi-talented workforce which has been a major part of Nigeria's industrialisation.



About Nigerdock



Nigerdock is a leading Nigerian maritime and logistics company operating an integrated free zone and port in Lagos. The company provides clients with terminal operations, logistics, marine services, and free zone solutions.

