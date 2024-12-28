HIL Will Help Me Enhance My Understanding Of The Game, Says Jr Asia Cup Winner Talem Priyobarta

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Indian men's junior hockey team defender Talem Priyobarta is excited to ply his trade at the senior level with the UP Rudras franchise in the Hockey India League (HIL) after lifting the Men's Junior Asian Cup in Muscat, Oman earlier this month.

The 20-year-old is excited to play alongside star Indian and international players during his time in the HIL, scheduled to begin on Saturday in Rourkela. He was acquired by the Lucknow-based franchise in the HIL auctions in October.

"I feel extremely happy and excited to be a part of the UP Rudras team. I think it is a great opportunity for players to play alongside some of the best players from not just across the world but also from India. This tournament will not only give me a chance to learn from the best but will also help me enhance my understanding of the game. I am really looking forward to the tournament," Priyobatra told IANS ahead of the start of the tournament.

Sharing his experience from the Junior Asia Cup, where India outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash to lift the trophy, the defender said he learned how to play under pressure and also discipline in the tournament.

"It was a great experience to help India win a gold medal. The finals of any tournament is a tough game to play. I learned and experienced how to play for the team when facing team game pressure. After the victory against Pakistan, we were very excited and we enjoyed ourselves," the youngster said.

"There are several things I learned from this cup, mainly humanity, discipline, and respect. However, learning is a constant process, the more you play, the more you will learn. We should keep our focus on achieving the goals without feeling the pressure of it," he added.

When asked about the early challenges in his journey, Priyobarta thanked his parents for supporting his cause and encouraging him to excel in hockey.

"Ever since my childhood, I have dreamt of playing hockey. So I just kept focusing and practicing at my best level to be here today. My parents have been my biggest support system. My current focus is to upscale my skills and techniques," the UP Rudras defender said.

The Manipur player revealed that the ongoing unrest in his home state made it difficult to focus on his practice and also hoped for peace and restoration of trust among communities in the northeastern state.

"Emotionally it was difficult for me to focus on my practice with Manipur being in the middle of the unrest. However, I decided to try my level best to play and make not just Manipur but India proud. I would just like to say that we should not give up on our goals and trusting each other is very essential to overcome any matter," Priyobarta signed off.

UP Rudras' squad also features Priyobarta's junior teammate Gurjot Singh along with some of the stalwarts of Indian and international Hockey, including Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh, Lars Balk and Kane Russel.

Hardik Singh-led UP Rudras will commence their HIL campaign against Kalinga Lancers in Rourkela on December 30.