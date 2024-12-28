Farmley And Harshit Arora Delight Fans With 'Tarbooz Date Bites,' Inspired By Daadu's Heartwarming Wish

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 24, 2024: Farmley - India\'s Leading Healthy Snacking Brand - has reinforced its commitment to creating innovative products that connect deeply with its consumers by creating a special flavour of the top-selling Date Bites on the request of influencer Harshit Arora\'s grandfather, popularly referred to as \"Daadu\". Farmley hopes to capture and highlight the simple yet powerful connections that define cherished relationships through this initiative.



Through their engaging content, Harshit and Daadu have captured the essence of cherished family moments, creating a unique connection with their audience. In a previous collaboration featuring Farmley\'s Date Bites, Daadu humorously requested \'Tarbooz\' (watermelon) flavored Date Bites, sparking a conversation that resonated deeply with both the brand and its audience.



Recognizing this genuine bond and the power of community, Farmley put forth a proposal that if the brand\'s comment reached 1000 likes, it would create a special, limited edition watermelon-flavored Date Bites just for Daadu. The milestone was surpassed, with the comment garnering over 2100 likes, demonstrating the strong connection between the brand and its loyal consumers.



Keeping its promise, Farmley exclusively crafted all-natural watermelon jelly-coated Date Bites-a unique and heartwarming creation inspired by Daadu\'s heartfelt wish, embodying Farmley\'s commitment to authenticity and quality. These Date Bites were joyfully shared with Harshit, Daadu, and their community, further strengthening the bond between generations.



Prabhneet Kaur, Marketing Executive at Farmley, commented, \"Collaborating with Harshit Arora and his Daadu is not just about creating a product; it\'s about creating memories and fostering genuine connections. We\'re grateful for the trust our consumers place in us and believe this initiative is a gesture of goodwill, reflecting our values of authenticity and belief in our community.\"



Harshit has now shared an engaging video capturing Daadu\'s heartwarming reaction as he savors the unique treat. The video, filled with moments of joy and familial bonding, perfectly encapsulates the essence of Farmley\'s mission to create connections through healthy snacking.



The content has struck a chord with audiences, amassing over 400k views and 3k shares within the first 48 hours itself. Harshit\'s community has lauded Farmley\'s innovative approach, with fans expressing admiration for the brand\'s ability to listen and deliver on its promise, reinforcing Farmley\'s dedication to crafting delightful, natural snacks that bring joy and togetherness to families everywhere.





About Farmley



Farmley is reimagining dry fruits and nuts in lip-smacking flavours and innovative snacking formats. Their roasted peri peri makhanas, thai chilli cashews and delightful date bites are winning hearts as well as taste buds across the country. Their deep sourcing mechanisms, in-house production facilities and an innovative product development team helps them come up with unique products that have the best of health & taste in every bite. Endorsed by former Indian cricket captain, Rahul Dravid, Farmley is emerging as the most loved healthy snacking new age brand. Farmley\'s range of wholesome snacks is available on online commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart, along with retail stores near you.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Palkan Chandna

Email :...