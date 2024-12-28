UNSC Reiterates Support To Afghanistan's Sovereignty, Independence
12/28/2024 2:09:24 AM
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- UN Security Council (UNSC) members reiterated their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan, as well as their continued support for the people of Afghanistan.
In a press relese issued late Friday, they recognized the continued need to address the multifaceted challenges faced by Afghanistan, including but not limited to those related to humanitarian, economic and social issues, development, security and terrorism, narcotics, dialogue and engagement, governance and the rule of law, as well as human rights and especially the rights of women and girls, and persons belonging to religious and ethnic minority groups.
The UNSC members voiced deep concern with the continuing negative impact of the Talibanآ's policies and practices that restrict the enjoyment by women and girls of their human rights and fundamental freedoms on Afghanistanآ's peace, stability and development and its people.
Recalling its resolution 2681 (2023), they emphasized the need to ensure the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and girls in Afghanistan for the countryآ's future and long-term development.
In this regard, they urged the Taliban to swiftly reverse these policies and practices, including the "vice and virtue" directive and the recent decision to suspend womenآ's and girlsآ' access to education in private and public medical institutions.
They also expressed their deep concern regarding the dire economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, including the funding gap for and continuing obstacles to humanitarian operations, and recognized the need to help address the substantial challenges facing Afghanistanآ's economy.
The UNSC members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan, as well as in the world.
They stressed the important role that the United Nations will continue to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and expressed their appreciation for the United Nationsآ' long-term commitment to support the people of Afghanistan.
In this regard, recalling its resolution 2721 (2023), they recognized the importance to discuss the situation in Afghanistan in a comprehensive manner. (end)
