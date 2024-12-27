Banks And Governments Want In As Bitcoin's Value Soars
Bitcoin has emerged as one of the
highest-performing assets
in recent history. Over the last decade, its value has skyrocketed by approximately 1,000 times, significantly outpacing traditional investments like Real estate and stocks.
Recently, bitcoin surged to a new record high of $107,000, fueled partly by the crypto-friendly stance of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The Republican leader has expressed plans to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, further boosting the crypto's...
