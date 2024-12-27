Pakistani PM Urges Afghanistan To Eliminate Terrorist Sanctuaries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Prime of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called upon Afghanistan's interim to develop a robust strategy to eliminate sanctuaries on its soil.

The statement by the PM House comes a day after the led Afghan government claimed that air strikes carried out by Pakistan at its border with Afghanistan killed at least 46 people.

Addressing a cabinet meeting here in Islamabad, PM Sharif expressed concern over the continued activities of banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghan territory, which is responsible for the killing of innocent civilians inside Pakistan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the policy of engaging in talks while allowing the TTP to operate against Pakistan cannot continue simultaneously.

He made it clear that Pakistan has conveyed its desire for amicable relations to the Afghan government, but also highlighted that the TTP must be stopped from committing acts of terrorism.

The premier emphasized that Pakistan's armed forces and law enforcement agencies are fully committed to combating terrorism.

During the meeting, he mentioned the 16 security forces personnel that were martyred at the Afghan border a few days ago.

Earlier on Wednesday, Afghanistan's Foreign Office summoned Pakistan's head of mission in Kabul to deliver a formal protest over strikes carried out by Pakistani forces. (end)

