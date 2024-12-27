Broken Arrow School Board Candidate Announces Public Meet And Greet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Kate Williams

Dr. Kate for School Board logo

Broken Arrow School Board Zone 5 candidate Dr. Kate Williams will be hosting a meet and greet on January 2 at West by Laurannae. Free and open to the public.

- Dr. Kate Williams

BROKEN ARROW, OK, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kate Williams, a candidate for the Broken Arrow School Board, will host a free meet and greet on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at West by Laurannae in downtown Broken Arrow from 7:00 to 8:00 PM. This event is free and open to the public, providing Zone 5 residents an opportunity to meet Dr. Williams ahead of the February 11 primary election.

“As the parent of two sons currently enrolled in the Broken Arrow School District, I understand the concerns many parents have about the future of public education in our community and state,” said Dr. Williams.“I decided to run for the school board because none of the current board members have children actively enrolled in the district. I want to ensure that parents with enrolled students have a voice.”

Dr. Williams brings a unique perspective to her candidacy. In addition to being a parent, she is a small business owner of People First Content and an adjunct professor of composition at The University of Tulsa and Tulsa Community College where she teaches recent graduates of Broken Arrow High School and surrounding schools. Her leadership experience includes serving as secretary for Oklahoma Women in Technology and as vice president and president of the Home and School Board at Holy Family Cathedral School.

“I'm excited to connect with the people I hope to represent and share my vision for the future of education in Broken Arrow,” said Dr. Williams.“I encourage all Zone 5 residents to join the conversation and share their thoughts.”

The January 2 event will be a casual opportunity for Zone 5 residents to meet Dr. Williams in person. A brief introduction and remarks will take place at 7:30 PM, and light refreshments will be provided.

“This is a critical moment for Broken Arrow education. It's time to lift Oklahoma from its current rank of 49th in education. Together, we can create a brighter future for our students and community,” added Dr. Williams.

For more information about Dr. Kate Williams and her campaign, visit her Facebook page at . For media inquiries, contact Dr. Williams at ....

Dr. Kate Williams

Dr. Kate Williams for Broken Arrow School Board

+1 918-740-5054

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.