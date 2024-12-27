Distinguished Fans' Attendance Of Kuwait-Qatar Match Blends Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Hammad Al-Mutairi KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti and Gulf spectators have added a special feature to the atmosphere of the Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26). More than 57,742 fans have crammed Jaber Al-Ahmad International to watch the encounter between Kuwait and Qatar in the third round competitions. The audience interaction with the match events has blended the Gulf sports event. (end) hmd

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.