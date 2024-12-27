Kuwaiti Coach Expresses Pride For Gulf Cup Semi-Finals Qualification

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti team coach Juan Pizzi said on Friday he is proud of performance made during the game that enabled the team to into the semi-finals of Arabian Gulf Cup, Khjaleehi Zain 26.

Kuwait held Qatar to a 1-1 draw in the game held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International earlier in the day.

Speaking at a news conference, Pizzi said they were optimist about moving to the next step as they got prepared for each game in the stage round for this move.

The semi-final game will be tougher than the previous ones since it puts players under pressure, he noted.

He pointed out that he felt fans' support over the matches, vowing that he would do his best to make them pleased.

Meanwhile, Qatar's team coach Luis Garcia said his players did their best for win and qualification, but they were unlucky.

The last minutes of the game witnessed enthusiasm and rivalry, he said, noting his team tried to score, but their attempts were squandered. (end)

