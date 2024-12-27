What Is Causing The Spike In Biotech Stock Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI)?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas (), a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech reports on trading and news for Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI ), The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM

The stock is trending today for retail investors as a stock to watch, but with no news from the company to incite the trading. The stock is trading at $3.4698, up $1.3198, gaining 61.6671% on volume of over 191 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $3.84.

The most recent news was December 20th when the company announced a new paper that was submitted to BioRxiv, demonstrating the capabilities of its proprietary bioinformatics tool called ProteoVue, for detecting and quantifying Single Amino Acid Variants (SAAVs). The paper, titled "Detecting Amino Acid Variants Using Next-Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS)," highlights the transformative potential of Quantum-Si's Platinum® benchtop instrument in advancing proteomics research and applications. The full preprint publication will be available soon on the BioRxiv website.

ProteoVue is an advanced analysis workflow within the Platinum Analysis Software, designed to detect and quantify amino acid variants in complex protein systems. ProteoVue's capabilities enable detecting a broad variety of protein variation including isobaric variations, quantifying post-translational modifications, and characterizing proteins with unnatural amino acids. ProteoVue empowers cutting-edge research in proteoform science and protein therapeutics.

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's Platinum® instrument enables Next-Gen Protein SequencingTM that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools.

