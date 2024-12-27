Drip7 Partners With Eastern Washington University For Regional Cybersecurity SBA Funded Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eastern Washington University (EWU) has been awarded a prestigious grant as part of the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Cybersecurity Pilot Program, aimed at bolstering cybersecurity readiness and resilience for organizations across the region.This grant empowers EWU to address the growing need for robust cybersecurity practices by offering comprehensive assessments, education, and training to local businesses, government agencies, and community organizations.The SBA Cybersecurity Pilot Program is designed to enhance the ability of small businesses and other critical sectors to mitigate cyber threats, safeguard sensitive data, and adapt to the rapidly evolving digital threat landscape. EWU's selection for this program highlights its leadership in cybersecurity education and its commitment to community engagement.As part of this transformative initiative, EWU has partnered with Drip7, a cutting-edge platform specializing in gamified microlearning for cybersecurity and compliance. Drip7 will play a vital role in the grant's success, delivering innovative training solutions that empower organizations to build stronger defenses against cyber threats.Grant Objectives and Impact:- Cybersecurity Assessments: Comprehensive evaluations to identify vulnerabilities and enhance security measures.- Ongoing Training Programs: Tailored, engaging microlearning modules designed to improve cybersecurity awareness and practices.- Community Empowerment: Helping local businesses and organizations protect sensitive information and foster a culture of cybersecurity readiness.Stu Steiner, EWU's Associate Dean of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, emphasized the significance of this initiative:“This grant gives us the opportunity to work with community partners to ensure that organizations in the region are prepared for cybersecurity challenges today and tomorrow. By assessing practices and providing training, we will help organizations better protect sensitive information.”Drip7's Role in the Initiative:- Targeted Cybersecurity Assessments: Drip7 will provide tools to evaluate current practices and recommend actionable improvements.- Engaging Microlearning Modules: Employees and stakeholders will receive interactive, gamified training that ensures knowledge retention and application.- Seamless Implementation: Drip7's managed solutions minimize administrative burdens while maximizing training impact.Heather Stratford, Founder and CEO of Drip7, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration:“This partnership with EWU under the SBA Cybersecurity Pilot Program reflects the growing need for accessible, effective cybersecurity training. Together, we're setting a new standard for how communities can proactively protect themselves in an increasingly digital world.”About Eastern Washington University:Eastern Washington University is a regional leader in higher education, dedicated to empowering students and communities through innovative programs and resources. This cybersecurity grant underscores EWU's commitment to excellence in education, research, and community impact.About Drip7:Drip7 delivers cutting-edge microlearning solutions designed to elevate cybersecurity and compliance training. Through gamification, AI-driven learning, and seamless integration, Drip7 enables organizations to engage employees while reducing the administrative burden.For more information about Drip7's exciting features and how it can transform your training program, visit Drip7 .

