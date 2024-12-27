Automation Is No Longer Optional: How Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Is Reshaping Hospitality

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The hospitality is rapidly evolving with the rise of robotics, driven by skyrocketing costs and ever-more-demanding consumers

Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) is committed with its recent of Future Hospitality Ventures and Carryoutsupplies, plus partnering with Bear Robotics to enable hospitality operators to not only survive, but thrive Nightfood is initially focused on the densely populated Los Angeles metro area with plans to expand nationwide

The hospitality industry has undergone a profound transformation, driven by the rise of artificial intelligence (“AI”), and automation technologies. As problems persist, like high overhead costs, growing customer expectations, and out-of-control labor costs, traditional methods are becoming outdated.

In this rapidly changing market, leveraging technological innovation is no longer optional but essential for survival. Automation has evolved into a“must-have” for operators to stay competitive and relevant in a tech-driven world. Unsurprisingly, the spike in demand has experts forecasting the hospitality robotics market to exceed $3 billion by 2027 ( ).

Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF)

is delivering cost savings and efficiency in a market where many businesses struggle to break even, with many/most failing within their first five years.

This isn't the first time technology has revolutionized hospitality. Those who delay adoption risk being left behind.

Nightfood subsidiary Future Hospitality recently

announced a relationship with Bear Robotics , a global leader in AI-driven automation solutions. This exclusive collaboration, starting in Greater Los Angeles with plans for nationwide expansion, aims to redefine operational efficiency and service delivery through the introduction of AI-powered service robots like its“Servi” robot.

Bear recently celebrated a major achievement as its AI-powered serving robot, Servi Plus, won the prestigious Public Design category at the iF Design Award 2024. This accolade, earned among over 11,000 global entries, underscores the company's leadership in innovation and design ( ).

Servi

is available today in a variety of configurations. With 100% self-driving technology optimized to travel in spaces as narrow as 52 cm with a patented near-zero blind spot detection, Bear's smart service robots can carry up to 66 pounds. On a quick 4-hour charge, the robots can perform their service duties for a 12-hour shift.

Management can monitor its Servi fleet through a secure, cloud-based suite. The smart system evolves with its business, thanks to a cutting-edge operating system that synchronizes multiple robots and resolves deadlocks instantly.

Across the globe, technology is delivering innovative solutions through the hospitality sector. From Chinese startups creating

robot chefs

to hotels implementing fully automated room service systems and facial recognition security systems, AI-driven automation is making waves. These innovations are solving critical pain points in hospitality that often cause business to fail. However, the true impact of automation goes beyond efficiency-it is the key to staying competitive and staying open for business.

Nightfood's Commitment: A Lifeline for Hospitality Operators

With an innovative Robots-as-a-Service business model and high-level automation training, Nightfood provides hospitality clients an easy entry point to begin automating critical operational functions. Bear Robotics provides robotic systems that automate order-taking, food delivery and guest interactions, tasks that were once dependent on human labor.

For hospitality operators, the question is not whether they should automate, but when. As labor costs continue to storm out of control, and consumer expectations continue to escalate, those who fail to integrate robotics and AI will fall behind. Nightfood is offering businesses the technology they need to stay afloat in an increasingly automated world.

Time is Now

While many of the industry's latest developments are happening in Asia, Nightfood is focused on the massive market in the United States, building its footprint in the densely populated Los Angeles metro area first. This will serve as the foundation for nationwide expansion, while allowing the company to refine its service offerings and build out its team and distribution network.

Nightfood Holdings is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval.

For more information, visit the company's website at

NightfoodHoldings .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at



