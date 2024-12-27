Dr. Rob Garcia Launches 'One Day Author - How To Write And Publish Your Book In 24 Hours'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Rob Garcia, Author "One Day Author"SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Rob Garcia, a 13-time author and 4x award-winning visibility strategist, is proud to announce the launch of his latest book, "One Day Author - How to Write and Publish Your in 24 Hours".In "One Day Author", Dr. Garcia shares his proven speed techniques, developed over years of writing and publishing, to help aspiring authors shave off months from their writing process while creating a high-quality book. This comprehensive guide covers every aspect of the publishing process, from creative chapter development to formatting, editing, and self-publishing."I'm thrilled to share my expertise with fellow authors and help them achieve their writing goals faster and more efficiently," said Dr. Garcia.The book is packed with valuable resources, including:-Chapters on creative chapter development, formatting, and editing-A step-by-step guide on how to self-publish for free-Tips on cover design and creation-A bonus 30-day Facebook post template to help authors promote their work-Scannable QR codes that provide access to pre-made press release templates for fiction and non-fiction books-A full marketing plan guide to help authors reach their target audienceAs a renowned visibility strategist, Dr. Garcia has helped numerous authors and entrepreneurs increase their online presence and reach their goals. His previous books, including "The Next Level: Supercharged", "Teen Juggernaut", and the "Bodyman" series, have received critical acclaim and commercial success."One Day Author" is now available on major online bookstores, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books.To order directly, visit the site atAbout Dr. Rob GarciaDr. Rob Garcia is a 13-time author, 4x award-winning visibility strategist, and the founder of SHIFT Magazine. He has helped numerous authors and entrepreneurs increase their online presence and reach their goals. Dr. Garcia is a sought-after speaker and expert in the fields of publishing, marketing, and personal development.

