Bitget Introduces KOMAUSDT Futures With 75X Leverage And Bot Trading Support

Bitget , a leading global exchange, has announced the launch of KOMAUSDT-M perpetual futures, now available for trading with a maximum leverage of 75x. Effective from December 23, 2024, this latest addition enhances the platform's futures offerings, catering to both experienced traders and those leveraging automated trading bots for optimized strategies.

The KOMAUSDT-M perpetual futures are settled in USDT, with trades available around the clock through the Bitget platform, accessible via both web and mobile applications. Designed to provide flexibility and precision, the product supports a tick size of 0.00001 and features funding fee settlements every eight hours.

To maintain a secure and efficient trading environment, Bitget retains the ability to adjust trading parameters, including tick size, maximum leverage, and maintenance margin rates, in response to prevailing market conditions.

This launch reinforces Bitget's position as a comprehensive platform for futures trading, offering a variety of products tailored to diverse user needs:

USDT-M Futures: Enable trading with USDT across multiple pairs under a unified account structure for seamless management of equity, profit, loss, and risk.

Coin-M Futures: Allow trading with settlement in cryptocurrency assets, ideal for those looking to trade directly in digital currencies.

USDC-M Futures: Provide the flexibility to trade and settle in USDC, appealing to users seeking stablecoin-denominated options.

Bitget's support for high leverage and automated trading bots ensures that users have access to advanced tools for executing sophisticated trading strategies.

For more information on KOMAUSDT-M perpetual futures and how to trade them on Bitget, visit here .

