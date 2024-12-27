MP Announces Creation Of Registers Of Business Losses, For Destroyed Movable Property Of Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) MPs are preparing a number of legislative initiatives to create a register of damages caused to entities, a register of damages caused to owners of movable property, and a new version of the Law of Ukraine“On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons”.

This was announced by MP Serhiy Kozyr in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“We are preparing legislative initiatives that provide for the creation of registers of damage to movable property of Ukrainians and damage to legal entities as a result of the military aggression of the Russian Federation,” he said.

According to him, the idea of the legislative initiatives is to systematize the accounting of losses incurred by citizens and businesses as a result of the war ,“because not only individuals, ordinary Ukrainians who lost their homes and cars, but also businesses that suffered significant losses as a result of Russia's actions.”

The parliamentarian emphasized that the Registries will become important tools for ensuring the rights of victims and for implementing compensation or reparation mechanisms in the future.

In addition, Kozyr said that recently the parliamentary commission on the protection of IDPs' rights supported the new version of the Law“On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons”, which provides, in particular, for simplified access to medical, educational and social services regardless of the place of registration, expansion of the compensation program for destroyed housing, and the right to priority participation in state housing programs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Olena Shulyak, chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, head of the Servant of the People political party, updated estimates of losses to Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression may exceed USD 600 billion.