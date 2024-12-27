LG Electrical Expands Comprehensive Electrical Services In Highlands Ranch, Colorado

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Highlands Ranch, CO – LG Electrical, a trusted name in residential and commercial electrical services, is thrilled to announce its expanded presence in the Highlands Ranch, Colorado area. As a locally owned and operated business, LG Electrical is dedicated to serving its community with excellence. Founded and led by Lukas Garrison, a Service-Disabled Veteran and master electrician, the company combines over a decade of experience with a passion for quality and customer satisfaction.



Locally Owned and Veteran-Operated



Lukas Garrison, the proud owner of LG Electrical, is a longtime resident of Highlands Ranch and is deeply committed to the area's growth and safety. His extensive experience as a Critical Facilities Manager and his military background have instilled in him a dedication to precision, professionalism, and reliability. With a mission to provide trustworthy, high-quality electrical services, Lukas has made LG Electrical a cornerstone of the local community.



Comprehensive Electrical Services



LG Electrical offers a wide array of services designed to meet the diverse needs of homeowners and businesses. Whether you need a quick repair or a major installation, LG Electrical has the expertise to handle it all. Services include:



?Ceiling Fan Installation: Enhance comfort and air circulation with expert installation.

?Electrical Panel Upgrades: Improve safety and efficiency by upgrading outdated electrical panels.

?Light Fixture Installation: Brighten up your space with professional light fixture installation.

?Exhaust Fan Installation: Improve kitchen and bathroom ventilation with reliable exhaust fan setups.

?Electrical Outlet Installation: Ensure safe and dependable operation of switches and outlets.

?Hot Tub Installation: Safe and efficient electrical setup for your hot tub.

?Outdoor Lighting Electrician: With professional outdoor lighting installation, make your outdoor vision a reality.

?Electric Car Charger Installation: Support eco-friendly transportation with home and commercial EV charger installations.

?Washer and Dryer Hookups: Dependable electrical connections for washers and dryers.

?And More: From troubleshooting to full-scale electrical projects, LG Electrical is equipped to meet every need.



Commercial Electrician Offerings



In addition to residential services, LG Electrical is proud to provide comprehensive commercial electrical solutions tailored to the needs of businesses. Our commercial electricians service everything from wiring and electrical upgrades to specialized services like parking lot lighting repair, LG Electrical ensures your commercial property is safe, functional, and well-lit. The team specializes in troubleshooting, maintaining, and upgrading commercial electrical systems to meet the demands of your business operations. Whether it's a small office or a large commercial complex, LG Electrical is equipped to handle projects of any scale with professionalism and efficiency.



Unmatched Customer Reviews and Satisfaction



LG Electrical is proud to have received glowing feedback from clients across the Denver metro area. With an impressive 118 reviews and an average rating of 5.0, customers consistently highlight the company's professionalism, promptness, and high-quality workmanship. From seamless installations of recessed lighting to cost-saving solutions for ceiling fan replacements, clients frequently commend LG Electrical for their honesty, efficiency, and attention to detail.



One customer noted,“The team at LG Electrical installed 16 recessed lights in a single day without cutting corners-they were professional and efficient.” Another shared,“Luke and his team helped me save money by recommending the best solutions, and the results were incredible.” This dedication to delivering exceptional service has earned LG Electrical a trusted reputation in Highlands Ranch and beyond.



A Commitment to Quality and Safety



At LG Electrical, quality and safety are the highest priorities. The team uses top-tier materials and advanced techniques to ensure every project is completed to exacting standards. Whether it's a residential or commercial job, clients can trust LG Electrical to deliver reliable, lasting results.



About LG Electrical



LG Electrical is proud to be a veteran-owned and locally operated company based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Serving the Front Range and beyond, LG Electrical provides exceptional electrical services with a focus on community, integrity, and excellence. In addition to Highlands Ranch, the company serves Denver, Centennial, Castle Pines, Lakewood, Littleton, and Sterling Ranch.



For more information about LG Electrical or to schedule a service, visit or call (720) 698-7043. Experience the difference of working with a company that prioritizes trust, quality, and customer satisfaction.



