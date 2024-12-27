Israeli Occupation Forces Assault Kamal Adwan Hospital, Arrest Medical Staff
12/27/2024 8:04:51 AM
GAZA, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation forces assaulted on Friday Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza and set some departments to fire.
According to the Palestinian media office, the occupation forces arrested a number of patients and medical staff.
It noted that the Israeli occupation forces have burned 34 hospitals since the biggening of the aggression on Gaza.
The Ministry held both the Israeli occupation and the international community fully responsible for the safety of the 350 patients, medical staff, and companions at Kamal Adwan Hospital. (end)
