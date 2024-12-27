Palestinian Health Min. Appeals To Int'l Protection Of Gaza Patients, Staff

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian of on Friday urgently called on the international community to intervene and protect patients, medical staff in Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli offensive, as reported by Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

The appeal followed the Israeli forces' storming of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, it added.

In addition, the Ministry held both the Israeli and the international community fully responsible for the safety of the 350 patients, medical staff, and companions at Kamal Adwan Hospital since communication with the hospital has been lost.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Israeli genocide on Gaza Strip has risen to more than 45,400 martyrs and more than 108,000 injured since October 7, 2023. (pickup previous)

ng









MENAFN27122024000071011013ID1109034922