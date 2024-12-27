Russia Claims Challenging Weather Conditions And Drone Attacks Contributed To AZAL Plane Crash
12/27/2024 7:08:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
According to the head of Russian Aviation, the circumstances
surrounding the plane crash near Grozny were marked by a
"difficult" situation, Azernews reports, citing
Russia's TASS.
He stated, "The 'Cover' plan was implemented due to attacks by
Ukrainian drones."
The official also noted adverse weather conditions, explaining,
"There was thick fog at the Grozny airport, and the plane commander
made two unsuccessful landing attempts there."
Following these attempts, the plane commander reportedly
received an offer to divert to other airports. However, according
to Russian Aviation, "he decided to go to Aktau."
Additionally, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency announced
its readiness to provide comprehensive support to Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan in the investigation of the crash near Aktau.
