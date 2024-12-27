عربي


Russia Claims Challenging Weather Conditions And Drone Attacks Contributed To AZAL Plane Crash

12/27/2024 7:08:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

According to the head of Russian Aviation, the circumstances surrounding the plane crash near Grozny were marked by a "difficult" situation, Azernews reports, citing Russia's TASS.

He stated, "The 'Cover' plan was implemented due to attacks by Ukrainian drones."

The official also noted adverse weather conditions, explaining, "There was thick fog at the Grozny airport, and the plane commander made two unsuccessful landing attempts there."

Following these attempts, the plane commander reportedly received an offer to divert to other airports. However, according to Russian Aviation, "he decided to go to Aktau."

Additionally, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency announced its readiness to provide comprehensive support to Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the investigation of the crash near Aktau.

MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109034852


AzerNews

