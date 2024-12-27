(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global sugar stands at a pivotal juncture as 2025 approaches. Production is set to reach 186.6 million tons, up 2.8 million from the previous year. This increase stems from higher outputs in India, China, and Thailand. However, the market faces a complex interplay of regional challenges and shifting consumption patterns.



Brazil, the world's leading sugar exporter, grapples with production hurdles. Dry weather has caused a 2.5 million ton drop in output compared to last year. This decline impacts global trade significantly. Despite these challenges, Brazil's sugarcane crush for late November 2024 exceeded expectations at 20.35 million metric tons.



India's sugar production for 2024/25 is projected at 33.3 million metric tons, a 2% decrease from the previous season. This decline results from reduced sugarcane acreage due to adverse weather. Nevertheless, India begins the season with a substantial opening stock of 9.05 million metric tons.



The International Sugar Organization ISO has revised its global sugar deficit forecast upward for 2024/25. It also increased its 2023/24 global surplus estimate to 1.31 million metric tons. These adjustments signal improving supply conditions. Thailand's expected 18% rise in sugar production to 10.35 million metric tons further supports this outlook.







Global sugar consumption continues to grow, setting records in key markets like India. The USDA projects a 1.2% increase in global sugar consumption for 2024/25, pushing demand to 179.63 million metric tons. This growth aligns with population increases rather than per capita consumption growth.

Sugar's Sweet and Sour Outlook: Global Market Faces Crossroads in 2025

Sugar prices traded below 20 cents per pound in December 2024, reflecting the improving global supply outlook. However, concerns loom for Q1 2024 due to forecasted production drops in Thailand and India. These dynamics highlight potential supply constraints in early 2024.



The market outlook shifts by Q2 2024 as Brazil prepares to launch its 2024/25 crop. This could potentially reduce the sugar deficit until the end of 2024. Raw sugar intake has slowed due to high prices, with major importers like China and Indonesia tapping into domestic stocks.



These market dynamics create a complex landscape for sugar producers and consumers worldwide. Stakeholders must navigate the delicate balance between regional production challenges, changing consumption patterns, and trade policies to thrive in this evolving market.







MENAFN27122024007421016031ID1109034799