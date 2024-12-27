Ufton Court Celebrates Prestigious Sandford Award For Heritage Learning Excellence

(MENAFN- Pressat) Berkshire-based history and outdoor education centre, Ufton Court, has once again been awarded the distinguished Sandford Award for Heritage Learning. This accolade, presented at the historic Kensington Palace on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, celebrates Ufton Court's dedication to delivering outstanding educational experiences in its historic setting.

The 2024 Sandford Awards, managed by Bishop Grosseteste University (BGU) in partnership with the Heritage Education Trust and supported by Historic Royal Palaces, recognised a remarkable 36 winners this year, including iconic sites such as Windsor Castle, the National Army Museum, and a Victorian steamship. The diversity of winners underscores the vital role that heritage sites play in formal and informal education.

Professor Andrew Jackson of BGU remarked:

“The number and diversity of winners form a fabulous testimony to the role of our sites and organisations and reflects the dedication of their staff to heritage education and learning. BGU is proud to be supporting and championing their endeavours.”

Bringing History to Life at Ufton Court



Located in Reading, Ufton Court is a 500-year old Tudor manor house surrounded by 44 acres of ancient woodland. Operated by the Ufton Court Educational Trust, a registered charity, the site has become a leader provider of experiential history school trips for children. Since first receiving the Sandford Award in 2009, Ufton Court has consistently delivered immersive, curriculum-aligned history programs that inspire and engage students.

Judges this year praised Ufton Court for its innovative approach:

“A visit to Ufton Court is a unique experience set in a stunning landscape that invites pupils to take on the role of characters from history. Practical, exciting activities, from creating a Viking shield wall to raiding an original Tudor Manor House, make learning tangible and dynamic.

Skilled staff immerse pupils in a historic narrative using drama to foster confidence and develop skills in teamwork, problem-solving, and historical enquiry. The interactive workshops are developed in close collaboration with practising teachers and are highly recommended by schools for engaging pupils of all abilities.”

This accolade highlights the power of Ufton Court's immersive history trips, which cover national curriculum topics such as the Tudors, Saxons, Vikings, and WWII. Complemented by nature-based outdoor learning programmes, Ufton Court fosters both academic progress and personal development.

Dr. Tracy Borman, OBE, Chief Executive of the Heritage Education Trust, commented on the significance of this year's awards:

“From iconic historic buildings such as Windsor Castle, Whitby Abbey, and the Roman Baths to art galleries, archives, ships, and even a farm, they are all united by the excellence of their education provision. My heartfelt congratulations go to all the worthy winners of 2024.”

About Ufton Court



Ufton Court's educational offerings extend beyond history. They include outdoor residential trips like Bushcraft for KS2 and KS3 students and The Nest, a therapeutic alternative learning provision for children, partnering directly with schools to support small groups of children through a day-a-week, term-time programme. As a charity, Ufton Court subsidises visits for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring that its enriching experiences are accessible to all.

