(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Dec 27 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis vowed to launch retaliatory on Israeli cities, after at least six people were killed and over 40 others in Israeli Zionist on Yemen's capital Sanaa and the Red Sea city of Hodeida, yesterday.

The strikes destroyed navigation equipment and the airport's control tower, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported. footage circulating showed explosions and panicked travellers fleeing as black smoke billowed from the airport buildings.

The World Food Programme said on X that, one of its staff was“injured during the incident, and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and his team were at the airport during the attacks, but were unharmed. The group's departure was delayed due to the damage.

The airstrikes followed days of escalating hostilities, with the Houthis launching rocket and drone attacks against the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon.

“We are determined to cut off this terror arm of the Iranian axis of evil,” Israeli pompous Prime Minister Netanyahu said, in a joint statement with belligerent Defence Minister, Israel Katz, who pledged to“hunt down” Houthi leaders.

Since Oct, 2023, Houthi forces have been attacking the Israeli regime, including launching drones and surface-to-surface missiles on the regime, in support of Palestinians.– NNN-SABA

