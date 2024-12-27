Dubai Calendar Reveals Unmissable January 2025 Events

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 December 2024: Dubai Calendar has unveiled a packed calendar of events for January 2025, as Dubai kicks off the new year with its signature flair, offering everything from unbeatable shopping deals to world-class live entertainment.

Whether you're experiencing all that

the Dubai Shopping Festival has to offer citywide, enjoying the Al Marmoom: in the Desert Festival, or attending concerts by global stars like Jay Chou and Green Day, there's something for everyone. Sports enthusiasts can also enjoy thrilling events like the Dubai Marathon and golf's Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Don't miss out on these incredible experiences happening across the city this January.

DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL



Date: Until 12 January 2025 Location: Citywide

About: Experience unbeatable deals, family fun, and endless surprises at the 30th anniversary edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). Shoppers can enjoy incredible discounts, thrilling entertainment, A list concerts, twice-daily drone displays, and new to DSF experiences including a 12 day 18 event Auto-season and the spectacular DSF Nights every night at Dubai Festival City Mall, as well as the live X Factor final in the closing weekend of DSF, and much more set against the backdrop of Dubai's perfect weather , making it the most ambitious DSF celebrations to date.



e& MOTB



Date: 3-12 January 2025

Location: Dubai Design Destrict About: Join the fun at e& MOTB, Dubai Shopping Festival's alternative shopping destination, which returns to Dubai Design District (d3). Free to enter, it's the perfect place to shop, eat, and enjoy live entertainment. This year's Vibrant Neo-Vintage theme blends 50s fashion with a modern twist, featuring music, dance performances, and thrilling competitions. Snap Instagram-worthy photos with retro-inspired installations and enjoy activities for all ages, including plenty of fun for kids. The opening weekend on January 3, 2025, features an electrifying free concert with Gen Z global artists Saint Levant and Naka. Free concerts continue on January 4 and 10. Whether shopping, dining, or enjoying performances, e& MOTB promises a unique, memorable experience.

DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall



Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location : Dubai Festival City Mall About: Experience DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall with exciting activities and entertainment. Presented by talabat, enjoy live concerts featuring Hams Fikri on January 4 and Ibrahim Al Sultan on January 11. Family-friendly performances include beloved characters like Modesh & Dana and a special meet and greet with Blippi, Bluey, Barney, Miraculous Ladybug, Mr. Bean and Strawberry Shortcake. Food enthusiasts can explore unique offerings from SALT, The Bay by Social, Sayf, Helipad by Frozen Cherry, and M'OSHI. Don't miss the twice-daily brand-new IMAGINE shows specially curated for DSF at 6:30 pm and 9:00 pm, capped off with stunning fireworks displays by Al Zarooni Group. It's an unforgettable celebration for all ages.

Live X Factor Shows



Date: Every Sunday until 12 January 2025

Location : Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall About : Experience the world-renowned X Factor Live Show, in partnership with Dubai TV as part of DSF. Every Sunday at 10:30 pm, enjoy the thrill of live television with extraordinary performances by talented contestants. Witness unforgettable moments that make this legendary singing competition a global sensation. The X Factor Live Shows promise a unique blend of excitement and entertainment in Dubai this DSF.

DSF Auto Season



Date: 1 – 12 January 2025

Location : Citywide About : DSF Auto Season ignites the excitement for automotive enthusiasts with an electrifying lineup of events across Dubai. Explore the latest innovations and craftsmanship in the automotive industry. Engage in thrilling competitions, experience dynamic parades, and connect with fellow enthusiasts at various meetups. DSF Auto Season is a must-attend for car lovers, promising unique experiences and showcasing Dubai's vibrant automobile culture.

The Uncommon x DSF



Date : Until 12 January 2025

Location: Al Marmoom About :Unwind at The Uncommon x DSF in Al Marmoom, a creative haven open daily from 4 pm to 12 am. Enjoy mesmerizing light displays, cosy firepits, and a family-friendly arcade. Weekends feature outdoor cinema nights, live oud performances, and lakefront seasonal dishes with hot cocoa. Delight in a menu curated by Chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa or savour enticing BBQ Box flavours. This tranquil retreat blends creativity and comfort, perfect for visitors of all ages.

Hatta x DSF



Date : Until 5 January 2025

Location : Hatta Wadi Hub About :Discover adventure at Hatta Wadi Hub with Hatta x DSF, the ultimate outdoor winter retreat. Open daily, it offers ziplining, kayaking, and live music against Dubai's scenic landscapes. Experience spectacular weekend fireworks and taste delicious food options. Don't miss the opportunity to test-drive Nissan cars. Hatta Wadi Hub is a blend of nature and excitement, making it a must-visit destination during DSF.

Dubai Lights



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location : Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, Hatta, and City Walk About :Immerse yourself in the artistic brilliance of Dubai Lights during DSF. Celebrating the five elements-Water, Air, Fire, Energy, and Connection-these reimagined displays offer countless Insta-worthy moments. Explore innovative installations transforming the city into a luminous wonderland. Dubai Lights invite everyone to witness their creativity, making the DSF nights truly unforgettable.

Drone Shows



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location : Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR About: Emarat presents a breathtaking drone show, blending tradition with modernity over iconic oceanfront locations. Watch 1,000 drones create dynamic 2D and 3D formations set to powerful music at 8 pm and 10 pm. On January 11, a spectacular firework-drone extravaganza is set to captivate the city, combining skydiving stunts, pyrotechnics, and cutting-edge technology. This unforgettable show highlights Dubai's legacy and brilliance, leaving audiences in awe.

DSF Fireworks



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta About: Enjoy dazzling firework displays during DSF. Until January 12, experience nightly shows at 9 pm at Dubai Festival City Mall, sponsored by Al Zarooni Group. In Hatta, fireworks light up serene Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm until January 5. These spectacular displays create memorable moments, celebrating the essence of DSF and lighting up Dubai's skies with excitement and vibrant colours.

LIFESTYLE

The Grotto at Dubai Ice Rink



Date: Until 5 January

Location : Dubai Mall About: A new holiday season experience, The Grotto at Dubai Ice Rink, has landed at Dubai Mall, running daily from 10am until midnight. Making festive dreams come true, the immersive experience will take you on a whimsical journey through Candy Cane Land and the Enchanted Forest, where kids will get to visit Santa's Merry Mailroom and meet his cheerful elves along the way.

ARTE MUSEUM Dubai



Date: Until 12 January 2025

Location: Dubai Mall About: Experience the breathtaking fusion of art, technology, and nature at ARTE MUSEUM Dubai, the city's newest cultural treasure. Situated in Dubai Mall, this 2,800sqm gallery invites you on an extraordinary journey through 14 mesmerizing zones, all themed around the concept of 'Eternal Nature.' Elevate your museum experience during the Dubai Shopping Festival, with an exclusive 'buy two, get one free' offer on adult tickets.

Dubai Racing Carnival: Fashion Friday



Date: 24 January

Location : Meydan Racecourse About: Put on your most decadent hats and glitzy outfits for this important date in Dubai's sporting calendar. Watch the world's top horses race ahead of the Dubai World Cup, then enjoy glamour and gourmet delights with five-star dining at this world-class venue.

ARTS & CULTURE

Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival



Date: 3-12 January 2025

Location: Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve About: The Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival returns to Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve. The fourth edition by Dubai Culture features film screenings, interactive workshops, panel discussions with global talent, and educational sessions for budding filmmakers. Enjoy family-friendly activities and a competition spotlighting directors from the UAE and MENA region, with 50,000 attendees expected.

Quoz Arts Fest



Date: 25-26 January 2025

Location: Alserkal Avenue About: The 12th edition of the Quoz Arts Fest at Alserkal Avenue promises exciting artistic surprises. Enjoy curated workshops, exhibitions, and live performances by Syrian rapper Omar Offendum and Tunisian singer-songwriter Emel Mathlouthi, blending tradition with modernity.

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature



Date: 29 January - 3 February 2025

Location : InterContinental Dubai Festival City About: The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is the region's largest celebration of the written and spoken word. Along with homegrown talent taking centre stage, the festival offers visitors of all ages the chance to interact with their favourite authors, attend literary debates and participate in workshops.

Sikka Art & Design Festival



Date: 31 January - 9 February 2025

Location: Al Shindagha Historic District About: Dubai Culture's flagship Sikka Art & Design Festival is back with its latest edition. Artists from the UAE and all over the GCC come together to decorate Al Shindagha Historic District with works that speak to the future and orchestrate a visionary experience. The festival comes alive each year through exhibitions, installations, poetry nights, musical performances, workshops and thought-provoking films.

SPORT

AHPC League



Date: 4-11 January 2025

Location: Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club About: Open the year with high-stakes polo action during the AHPC League. Played at 4-6 goal handicap, this five-day tournament welcomes aspiring players and seasoned teams from across the region to battle it out on the vibrant lawns of Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club. This occasion is a favourite among Dubai's equestrian enthusiasts. Dress up to the nines or enjoy a casual day out – the AHPC League is designed to be a day spent with loved ones.

Dubai Marathon



Date: 12 January 2025

Location: Umm Suqeim About: One of the region's biggest annual athletic meets, the Dubai Marathon, starts and finishes on Umm Suqeim Street, with participants being able to enjoy views of Madinat Jumeirah and Jumeirah Burj Al Arab while crossing Jumeirah Road.

Whether you are looking to go the distance on the demanding 42km course or plan to opt for the shorter 10km route, the feeling of sprinting alongside other fitness enthusiasts is one you should not miss. There is also a family-friendly 4km fun run open to participants of all ages.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic



Date: 16-19 January 2025

Location: Majlis Course, Emirates Golf Club About: Golf enthusiasts can head to the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, part of the DP World Tour's Rolex Series. This year's world-class field will include double Major champion Jon Rahm, European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, and defending champion Rory McIlroy, who will aim to become the first four-time winner of the event. Enjoy tasty bites from food trucks and family-friendly activities alongside the thrilling golfing action.

Silver Cup



Date: 16 January - 1 February 2025

Location: Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club About: The Silver Cup returns for its 14th edition at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, featuring six elite teams in a thrilling 20-goal handicap tournament. Combining high-stakes sport with world-class entertainment and fashion, it's an event not to miss. Enjoy the matches with family-friendly polo picnics or indulge in a lavish brunch overlooking the field.

Road to Dubai - Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs Hughes



Date: 25 January 2025

Location : Coca-Cola Arena About: Get ready for an electrifying showdown at Dubai's inaugural Champions Series World Title at Coca-Cola Arena. Witness Bellator Lightweight World Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0 record) defend his title against rising Irish contender Paul Hughes (13-1 record). Hailing from Dagestan, Nurmagomedov has dominated the lightweight division, with his recent win over Alexander Shabliy cementing his reign. Meanwhile, Hughes has made waves with a career-defining victory against former champion A.J. McKee in the PFL. Don't miss this clash of titans.

​Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-Up Rides



Date: 26 January 2025

Location: Al Qudra Cycle Track About: Cyclists can prepare for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge with the final build-up ride at Al Qudra Cycle Track. Test and train your skills, stamina and overall fitness in a fun environment. Your performance in each build-up ride will be noted to determine your starting position in the finale. Those above the age of 19 can register for the Dubai Big 5, and if you are between 16-18 years old, you can sign up for the Dubai Big 5 Junior.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Leonid Parfenov live



Date: 4 January 2025 Location : Zabeel Theatre

About:

Renowned journalist and TV presenter Leonid Parfenov is coming to Dubai for the launch of his latest book, Namedni Our Era 2016-2020. At this exclusive event at Zabeel Theatre, Parfenov will not only present this new illustration, but also showcase his other projects including recent films and a series with the same name, which has successfully continued on YouTube despite relocation challenges. The author will engage

