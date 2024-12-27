Dubai Maritime Authority Announces Comprehensive Plan For Marine Traffic On New Year's Eve 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

Saeed Al Maktoum: Ensuring maritime safety is a national responsibility requiring collaboration from all parties and individuals.

The Dubai Maritime Authority, of the Ports, and Free Zone Corporation, has announced the adoption of a mandatory plan to manage marine traffic during New Year's Eve 2025. This initiative aims to enhance maritime safety and regulate traffic during a night that sees an increased density of marine activities.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, emphasized that ensuring maritime safety is a national duty requiring the cooperation of the public with police forces and task forces from other member departments of the Events Security Committee to ensure the occasion is celebrated in the best possible manner.

He added that the plan aims to uphold the highest standards of safety and efficiency in managing waterways, reflecting the authority's commitment to maintaining leadership in maritime safety.





“The success of this plan lies in collaboration and coordination among all concerned parties, requiring everyone to fulfill their responsibilities and contribute to enhancing maritime safety during this exceptional occasion,” he stated.“It is essential to adopt best practices and ensure the safety of individuals and property, which will reinforce the UAE's position as a global leader in managing maritime activities”.

The plan includes a set of regulatory measures and mandatory guidelines that all marine vessels must strictly adhere to. These include compliance with instructions issued by marinas and ports, adherence to international collision prevention regulations, and pre-planning of voyages to align with the outlined plan. Mariners are also urged to consider prevailing weather conditions and ensure their vessels operate within safe limits.

As part of the plan, major marinas such as Al Hamriyah Port, Dubai Creek, Port Rashid, fishing harbors, and Jebel Ali Port have been tasked with notifying vessels of the new measures. Shipowners, agents, marinas, and yacht clubs have also been directed to inform captains of marine vessels about these guidelines to ensure full compliance.

The authority has called on all marine vessels to fully adhere to the attached plan and follow instructions issued by marinas in line with the outlined measures. It urged mariners to prioritize maritime safety and consistently follow best maritime practices, including Dubai Maritime Authority's maritime traffic plan for New Year's Eve 2025, wishing everyone a safe and enjoyable celebration.