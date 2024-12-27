Revolutionizing Banking: New Report Unveils Key Technological Innovations Shaping The Sector's Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tech Frontiers: The Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Novel innovations are advancing the banking sector by enhancing transaction security, streamlining processes, and enabling seamless customer experiences. The latest FutureTech Series report, "Tech Frontiers: The Banking Edition", offers an in-depth exploration of these technological developments.

The report emphasizes high-impact innovations identified using the analyst's proprietary Technology Foresights tool, such as 3D secure transactions, smart PoS systems, asynchronous distributed payments, and payment card cryptography. Each innovation is analyzed in depth, covering drivers, challenges, and practical applications that are reshaping the sector. The report provides patent trends and strategic insights, empowering stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on innovations, and positioning themselves at the forefront of the sector's transformation.

Scope



Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the banking sector

High-impact innovations are ranked in the banking sector by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details

Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz of select innovations Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories

Reasons to Buy



TheFutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



Sector Innovation Radar: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the banking sector

High-impact Innovations: Ranked high-impact innovations in the banking sector that include supplementary patent details Innovations Deep-dive: Overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz

Company Coverage:



0Chain

Accenture Plc

Advanced New Technologies Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Alphabet Inc

Inc

American Express Co

Anchor Labs Inc

Ant Group Co Ltd

Apple Inc

AppTech Corp

Arroweye solutions Inc

Artema Labs Inc

Avanti Financial Group Inc

b8ta Inc

Bank of America Corp

Baton Systems Inc

Battelle Memorial Institute

Becton Dickinson and Co

BedaBox LLC

Beijing University Of Posts And Telecommunications

Block Inc

Capital One Financial Corp

Casio Computer Co Ltd

Causam Energy

Chain Partners Inc

Chain Reaction Ltd

China Investment Corp

China UnionPay Co Ltd

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citigroup Inc

CME Group Inc

Coinbase Global Inc

Coinplug Inc

CollectiveHealth Inc

Cybavo Pte Ltd

Diamond Standard Co.

Digital Asset Holdings LLC

E.ON SE

eBay Inc

Eluvio

Emerging Automotive

Inc

Equity Shift

Evryx Acquisition LLC

Fidelity National Information Services Inc

FMR LLC

Ford Motor Co

Global Sports & Entertainment Marketing LLC

Groupon Inc

Gula Consulting Limited Liability Company

Hangzhou FUZAMEI Technology Co

Hangzhou Qulian Technology Co Ltd

Harbin Engineering University

Harbin Institute of Technology Ltd

Hefei University of Technology

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Co Ltd

Huazhong University of Science and Technology Union Shenzhen Hospital

Hunan University

Hyundai Motor Co

iCashe Inc

International Business Machines Corp

Inveniam Capital Partners

IoTecha Corp

Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute

Jiangxi University

Johnson Controls International Plc

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Leeo Inc

Lemon Healthcare Co Ltd

Linsalata Capital Partners

LISNR

Lolli

Mastercard Inc

Meta Platforms Inc

Microsoft Corp

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

MOLTEN INC

Mythical Venture Inc

Nanjing University

Nasdaq Inc

nChain Holdings Limited

NEC Corp

New York Digital Investment Group LLC

Ningbo University

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp

North China University of Technology

Northeastern University

Nuro Inc

OX Labs

PayPal Holdings Inc

Peer Inc.

Pocketful of Quarters

Pontoro Inc

Qualcomm Inc

R3 Holdco LLC

Razorpay Software Pvt Ltd

ReviverMx Inc

Ripple Labs Inc

Rokfin Inc

Samsung Group

SAP SE

Secure Payment Technologies

Shenyang University of Technology

Shift4 Payments Inc

Sichuan University

SIDE

SmartBins

Southeast University

Standard Cognition

Stanford University

State Grid Corporation of China

State University System of Florida

Stripe Inc

Sun Yat-sen University

Target Corp

TBCASoft

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Toshiba Corp

Toyota Motor Corp

Trading Technologies International Inc

TransUnion

Trax Technology Solutions Pte Ltd

Trusona Inc

Tsinghua University

Tytonical Ltd

University Hunan Humanities Science & Technology

University of Electronic Science and Technology of China

Verizon Communications Inc

Visa Inc

Walmart Inc

Wasteless

Watch Skins Corp.

WeBank

Xi'an Jiaotong University

Xidian University

Xunlei Ltd Zhejiang University

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900