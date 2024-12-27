South Africa's Staple Foods Market On The Rise As Economic Recovery Gains Momentum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Affordability expected to remain leading demand driver for bread as volatile global wheat prices persist

Retail volume sales of staple foods in South Africa are gradually rising in 2024, as an increasing number of local consumers find themselves in a better position compared to the previous year due to factors such as lower food inflation and decreased interest rates. The outcome of the South African national election also boosted the positive outlook, which saw the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) that aims to grow the local economy and focus on fiscal discipline.

The Staple Foods in South Africa report offers in-depth knowledge of the market at a national level, providing local insight and understanding unavailable elsewhere. In addition to the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth. How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are shaping the market directly informs our forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Product coverage: Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat, Seafood and Alternatives to Meat, Rice, Pasta and Noodles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Staple foods in 2024: The big picture

Key trends in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Channel developments What next for staple foods?

BAKED GOODS IN SOUTH AFRICA

Intense competition and constrained market environment lead to another year of decline

Health and wellness trend drives up demand for flat bread and fortified options Gradual shifts in consumers' purchasing behaviour influences distribution

Affordability expected to remain leading demand driver for bread as volatile global wheat prices persist

Tiger Consumer Brands calls for local partnership to reduce imports and boost local production Private label set to continue lead innovation within cakes and pastries

BREAKFAST CEREALS IN SOUTH AFRICA

Consumers feel further pressure as food inflation continues to rise

Healthier options dominate new breakfast cereal launches Rising costs lead to fewer promotions and loss of share

Weak performance expected over the forecast period due to elevated costs

Health and wellness to support interest in fortified breakfast cereals Updates on food labelling legislation still likely in the future

PROCESSED MEAT, SEAFOOD AND ALTERNATIVES TO MEAT IN SOUTH AFRICA

Shelf stable seafood remains an important protein source in South Africa

Lucky Star maintains strong performance despite temporary factory closure Rainbow Simply Chicken's innovative products drive solid performance

Shelf stable poultry set to intensify competition over the forecast period

Further growth predicted for meat and seafood substitutes as target audience expands Updates on food labelling legislation still likely in the future

PROCESSED FRUIT AND VEGETABLES IN SOUTH AFRICA

Shelf stable beans enjoys robust growth through retail and foodservice as an affordable source of protein

Affordable options from private label continue to attract price-sensitive consumers Increased import tariffs remain in place to protect local potato farmers

Consumers set to continue focusing on affordability to stretch household budgets

Home-cooking trend and leftovers culture expected to continue Brands expected to leverage social media to increase consumer awareness and drive sales

RICE, PASTA AND NOODLES IN SOUTH AFRICA

Rice remains popular staple food in South African households due to affordability

Rising costs lead to fewer promotions and lost share Supermarkets strengthens dominance as distribution channel

Home-cooking trend and leftovers culture expected to remain relevant

Price pressure on rice to potentially ease as India removes ban on exports and source markets report good yields Brands expected to leverage social media to increase consumer awareness and drive sales

