TELCO TRANSFORMATION LATAM 2024: The Event For Telecom Leaders In Latin America

Join over 500 telecommunications executives at Telco Transformation LATAM 2024, hosted at the Windsor Oceânico Hotel in Rio de Janeiro. This two-day event, organized by Conecta Latam, features Ignacio Perrone from Frost & Sullivan and covers key topics like digital transformation, AI, 5G, and cybersecurity.











TELCO TRANSFORMATION LATAM 2024 is set to bring together over 500 executives from the telecom sector at the Windsor Oceânico Hotel in Rio de Janeiro. This two-day event, organized by Conecta Latam, is a unique opportunity to discuss the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation in the telecommunications sector.

Ignacio Perrone, Frost & Sullivan's Research Director for ICT, will be a speaker at this premier event, offering insights into the latest trends and innovations in telecommunications and digital transformation.





Main Themes

The event will feature three simultaneous sessions, addressing crucial topics for the future of telecoms:



Fraud & Security

Digital Transformation, AI, CX & Analytics 5G & Network Transformation, Challenges and Opportunities





Telecommunications operators face the need to integrate rapid and complex technological advancements while ensuring the security, reliability, and sustainability of their operations and infrastructures. They must continuously adapt to innovations, manage large volumes of data securely, implement 5G networks effectively and economically, and protect against fraud and cyber threats, all while maintaining customer satisfaction and complying with stringent regulations. This integration requires not only significant investments in technology and skills but also a cultural transformation towards agility and continuous innovation.







Overview of the Telco Market in Latin America

Trends and Case Studies in Business and Network Transformation

Cybersecurity in the Era of Digital Transformation

Quality in Customer Service

Strategic Planning for Future Networks

Challenges and Trends in Fraud

Cloudification Revolution

Future of Telecommunications Partnerships

Smart Contracts and Blockchain

AI and Quantum Computing

Development of ISPs in Brazil

Data-Driven Decision Making

Neutral Networks and Use Cases

Connectivity and Customer Service Among others

Highlighted Topics





About Conecta Latam

Conecta Latam specializes in creating leading market encounters in Latin America. Our mission is to facilitate knowledge and networking for executives across the region. We work with a customer-focused strategy to deliver high-quality events, bringing together senior executives from the Telecom and ICT industries under one roof.







Regional Summits: We turn meetings into business, offering high-quality events that discuss the current challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Tailored Events: We organize dedicated meetings to meet your specific needs, from product launches to technical workshops. Managed Events: We provide full support for operators, regulators, or industry associations that need a partner to organize their events.

What We Do:







Highly Focused Content: Our events provide a detailed and comprehensive view of the market, with high-level speakers.

Meeting Point for Decision Makers: We bring together the main players in the value chain under one roof.

Dynamic Networking Activities: We offer various networking functions to engage our community. Regional Focus: We are the only event company 100% focused on the Latin American region in the Telecom sector.

Why Attend Conecta Latam Events?





About Frost & Sullivan:

Frost & Sullivan, the growth pipeline company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. Let us coach you on your transformational journey, while we actively support you in fostering collaborative initiatives within your industry's ecosystem. Our transformation journey is fueled by four powerful components, ensuring your success in navigating the ever-changing landscape of your industry.



Schedule a complementary Growth Dialog with our team to dive deeper into transformational strategies and explore specific needs within your company.

Become a Frost Growth Expert in your area of specialization and share your expertise and passion with the community through our think tanks.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Growth Council and become an integral member of a dynamic community focused on identifying growth opportunities and addressing critical challenges that influence your industry. Designate your company as a Companies2Action to increase exposure to investors, new M&A opportunities, and other growth prospects for your business.





