Toobit To List ARTMS (ARTEMIS) For Spot Trading On December 31, 2024

Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of ARTMS (ARTEMIS) for spot trading, starting December 31, 2024, at 9:00 AM UTC .

About ARTMS

Artemis is transforming global trade with cryptocurrency. Its groundbreaking platform creates a dynamic, decentralized marketplace for vendors and service providers.

Key Highlights

– Marketplace: Artemis will offer a peer-to-peer platform where buyers and sellers can engage directly, eliminating intermediaries.

– Interoperable: The platform is designed to operate across multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Solana, BNB, TRON, Avalanche, and Cronos.

– Escrow: Artemis utilizes smart contracts to automate and secure transactions, functioning as an escrow service.

What Is ARTMS?

ARTMS is the native token of the Artemis platform. With a total supply of 100 billion, its goal is to facilitate secure, transparent, and low-cost transactions within its decentralized marketplace. It serves as the primary medium for buying and selling goods and services, with the intent of reducing transaction costs by eliminating intermediaries.

Trading Information

– Trading Pair : ARTMS/USDT

– Deposit Open : December 30, 2024 (UTC)

– Spot Trading Open : December 31, 2024, at 9:00 AM (UTC)

– Withdrawal Open: January 1, 2025 (UTC)

With this new addition, Toobit hopes to provide its users with even more trading options and opportunities. The platform continues to offer low fees, fast transaction speeds, and 24/7 customer support to ensure that its trading experience is smooth and enjoyable.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

