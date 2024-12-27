10Th Dubai International Project Management Forum Attracts Over 50 Local And International Speakers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Experts to explore 19 topics including 'Sustainable City,' 'Transformation,' 'Future Jobs,' and 'The Future of Project Management' during the Forum from 13th – 16th January 2025

Al Tayer:



Dubai has a pioneering experience in transforming challenges into sustainable and successful opportunities adhering to world-class standards and practices

The forum underscores the vital role of competent authorities in preparing future leaders in project management

The line-up of prominent participants includes Abdulla Bin Touq, Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Pierre Le Manh, Aisha Bin Bishr, and leading global project management experts Arsne Wenger, keynote speaker, brings his expertise as the former Arsenal manager and a recognised 'master' of management and success

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 26th December 2024:

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will host its 10th edition from 13th to 16th January 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah. Themed 'Sustainable Future', the forum brings together world-renowned figures, distinguished speakers, heads of entities, and senior executives from leading project management companies worldwide.

This year's edition of the Forum, which is hosted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and co-organised by Project Management Institute (PMI), Dubai Electricity (DEWA) Emaar Properties and DP World, will see a participation of over 50 local and international speakers, representing diverse economic and commercial sectors. Discussions will encompass 19 main themes with key topics including 'Sustainable City', 'Transformation', 'Jobs of the Future', and 'Future-Centric Project Management'.

Strengthening Dubai's Position

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) described the forum as the largest of its kind in the region.“The forum underscores the role of companies, authorities, and entities in preparing future leaders in project management. The event brings together renowned specialists from worldwide, gathering in Dubai to address transformation of challenges into sustainable and successful opportunities while adhering to the highest international standards and best practices.

“The forum aims to reinforce Dubai's position as a global model in adopting and implementing international standards in project management and operations. It seeks to reinforce Dubai's leadership role, underpinned by its secure and stable environment, robust infrastructure, and its ability to attract investors and entrepreneurs from around the world. The forum also promotes the principles and practices of quality of life in the workplace, highlighting their importance and spreading awareness.

Participants in this year's edition of the forum, organised by RTA in collaboration with the Project Management Institute (PMI) and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), include His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Her Excellency Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of PMI; Dr Aisha Bin Bishr, Global Digital Transformation Leader, Visionary in Smart City Development; H.E. Mohamed Ali Alabar Founder of Emaar and Noon, Chairman of Eagle Hills, and keynote speaker Arsne Wenger, OBE, former Arsenal manager, and Head of Global Football Development at FIFA.

The forum also features prominent local and international leaders, influencers, and trainers in project management. These include Etienne Thobois, CEO of the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games; Chris Barton, Founder & Creator of Shazam App; and Areej Naqshbandi, Senior Director, Head of PMO at Public Investment Fund Fund (PIF) and Board Member of the Saudi Facility Management Company (FmTech).

International Participants

The forum welcomes renowned international project management figures such as Hanny Alshazly, Med, Managing Director, for the MENA at the PMI; Afdhel Aziz, Chief Purpose Officer, Conspiracy of Love, a leading global consultancy in purpose-driven goals; and Laura Barnard, Chief Impact Driver at PMO Strategies. Other notable participants include Marita Cheng, Founder of Aubot; Dr Stefanie Hare, Technologist & Researcher, Lavagnon Ika, PhD Professor of Project Management, Telfer School of Management, University of Ottawa, Canada; and Timothy Papandreou, Founder and CEO of Emerging Transport Advisors.

Additional notable figures attending this year's forum include Lenka Pincot, Chief of Staff to CEO at PMI; Americo Pinto, PMOGA Managing Director, PMI; Kathleen Walch, Managing Partner at Cognilytica; Mark Webster, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Oracle Infrastructure Global Industries Unit; Frank Wolters, Managing Director, Tegel Projekt GmbH, Berlin

Global Influencers

The forum's distinguished line-up includes prominent global and regional project management influencers. Among them are Ian Fraser, Business Advisor, Author, Speaker, and Trainer; Jean-Luc Favrot, Founder and CEO; Brett Harned, Author of 'Project Management for Humans, Mentor and Strategist at Same Team Partners; Will Jackson Moore, Global Sustainability Leader PwC; and Sadia Janjua, Chief of Digital Transformation Program & Project Controls at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Other notable figures include Dr. Ozan Koseoglu Global Head of BIM Siemens Energy; Sean McGuinness, instructional designer, BEACON RED; Adrian Morey Author - Project, Programme and Portfolio Governance; Amir Mustafa, Senior Program Manager at AECOM; Ewa Palarczyk, Co-Founder and CEO of Synergist; Ricardo Sastre-Martin, Principal Consulting Project Management at Microsoft; Juan Tena, Digital Services Director at KEO International Consultants; Marios Tsiliakos, Partner, Foster+Partners; Lisa Whited, Consultant and Author; Nelly Wilson, AI Services Lead at Google Cloud; Victoria Wheelahan, Senior Product Development Engineer at Nike; and Alan Zucker, Founding Principal Project Management Essentials.

International Trainers

The forum will also host some of the world's leading project management trainers. These include Christina Kucek, Intelligent Automation Consultant at Independent Consultant; Barbara Porter, COO at Fragrance; Philip Burgess, Knowledge Systems, Senior Manager, Beacon Red; Dr Mona Zoughaib Co-Founder & Managing Partner We Grow Minds; and Raphael Ani, Global Business Development Lead (Construction) at PMI, Americo Pinto, PMOGA Managing Director, PMI; and Kathleen Walch, Managing Partner at Cognilytica, will bring their expertise to the event, offering participants insights into global best practices and innovative approaches in project management.

*******

400 experts and 17,000 participants

The previous editions of the forum attracted around 400 experts and specialists from around the world who presented global best practices and innovative solutions in the field of project management, and about 17,000 participants, 49% of whom were project managers, 17% were department directors, 14% were senior engineers and project engineers, and 6% were senior specialists and team leaders, in addition to specialists, project consultants, and university students.

Transformational Topics

This year the forum will cover diverse range of topics including sustainable project management, sustainable mobility, future cities, leadership and strategy, customer centricity, agile management, construction efficiency, artificial intelligence and big data, digital twins and metaverse, blockchain technology, and GPT disruptive changes.

The forum will also discuss efficiency and performance optimisation, remote project management, circular economy, project economy, virtual and augmented reality, information exchange management, future trends in project management, and project self-management.

Order of the British Empire

Keynote speaker Arsene Wenger has managed Arsenal FC for 22 years, a record amount of time for a Premier League manager to hold the position, and under his management the club has become one of the most successful teams in the English Premier League.

Nicknamed“Le Professeur”

for his role in the professionalisation of English football, Arsne has a wealth of experience in management, talent development and competition that has made him unique in his field, and his rich experience in management will be the focus of his participation as a keynote speaker at the Dubai International Project Management Forum.

Photos:



Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri.

Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei.

Matar Al Tayer.

Pierre Le Manh

Arsne Wenger.

Mohammed Al Abbar.

Dr Aisha Bin Bishr.

Chris Barton.

Areej Naqshbandi. Forum logo.











