Raffles Jaipur Ushers In The Festive Season With A Magical Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 27th December 2024 – Raffles Jaipur illuminated the festive season with its much-anticipated Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, a celebration brimming with elegance, joy, and festive cheer. Held at the stunning Safir and Sehara venues, the event transported guests into a world of holiday magic, setting the tone for a memorable Christmas season.

The evening began at Safir, where the grand Christmas tree lighting ceremony took center stage, enveloped by the festive charm of Christmas-themed décor. Guests savored the warmth of mulled wine, a special blend-soaked last year to enhance its rich flavors. Adding to the tradition, this year's fruit-soaking wine was unveiled, promising to be served during next Christmas's celebrations.



The festivities continued at Sehara, where a lively sundowner soirée awaited. A live band enchanted attendees with soulful performances, setting a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere. Guests indulged in an array of Christmas-themed snacks, Mediterranean delicacies, and expertly crafted sundowner cocktails.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Binny Sebastian, General Manager of Raffles Jaipur, said, "The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is the beginning of a cherished tradition at Raffles Jaipur, and we are delighted to bring the spirit of the festive season alive for our guests. This evening represents the warmth, joy, and togetherness that define the holiday season, and it is always our endeavor to create moments that remain etched in memories."



As a thoughtful gesture to mark the spirit of giving, attendees were presented with luxurious hampers, bringing the evening to a delightful close.



Raffles Jaipur's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony stood out as a testament to the brand's commitment to creating unforgettable experiences. It seamlessly blended luxury, festive traditions, and a touch of contemporary flair, leaving guests with cherished memories of the holiday season.



About Accor



Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit accor or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.



About ALL



ALL is a booking platform and loyalty program embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL website and app, customers can access an unrivaled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL loyalty program gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 2,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL is the loyalty program preferred by travelers. Discover ALL



About Raffles



Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali, among others; with flagship openings upcoming in Sentosa, Singapore and Jaipur, India. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Tanya Katta

Email :...