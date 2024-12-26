(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan Announces the Winners of the Japan Generative AI Award 2024 The Grand Prix was Awarded to Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd. And 7 Other Organizations Received Awards

The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan, in collaboration with Business, an economic outlet published and operated by Nikkei BP, today announced the winners of the Japan Generative AI Award 2024, which recognize outstanding examples of Generative AI applications, including the Grand Prix and other awards. This award was held for the first time this year, and 139 applications were received over a period of about one month from early September to early October. A panel of judges made up of experts in the field of Generative AI conducted a rigorous review, and eight awards were given out, including the Grand Prix.

The names of the projects, organizations and overview of the projects of the one grand prix winner, two special award winners, and five excellence award winners of the Japan Generative AI Award 2024 are as follows.

One Grand Prix Winner for Japan Generative AI Award 2024

Nagoya Railroad Group's project to utilize Generative AI in three layers, Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd.

The Nagoya Railroad/Meitetsu Group is promoting the use of Generative AI as part of its Group DX management agenda, and the Digital Promotion Department is developing tools and providing support for their use, with three levels of utilization. Depending on the level of utilization, tools that can be used widely within the Group and tools that can use RAG are deployed. Through strengthening controls and providing support for utilization, they are promoting the recognition of the effectiveness of Generative AI by those in charge of operations and the creation of utilization cases that directly contribute to service improvement.

Two Special Award Winners for Japan Generative AI Award 2024

A solution for supporting hospital management that maximizes human capital, made possible by generative AI, Ubie, Inc.

“Ubie Medical Navi Generative AI” is being used in a variety of situations at medical institutions, with an intuitive UI that supports nearly 20 use cases and flexible prompt tuning. In the case of the discharge summary creation use case, there was a significant 42.5% improvement in efficiency and a 27% reduction in psychological burden between the groups that used the generative AI and those that did not (n=189). By appropriately allocating the resources created by this efficiency improvement, they aim to support hospital management and ultimately optimize Japan's medical expenses.

A society where anyone can get legal advice - AI legal consultation chat service using generative AI, Bengo4, Inc.

“Chat Legal Consultation” is Japan's first AI legal consultation chat service, which has been trained using questions and answers extracted from the more than 1.38 million consultation data received by“Legal Consultation for Everyone”, a free legal consultation service operated by Bengo4. It specializes in gender-related issues, which account for a large proportion of legal consultations, and currently has around 56,000 consultations. *This service does not provide legal opinions, nor does it replace the services provided by lawyers.

Five Excellence Award Winners for Japan Generative AI Award 2024

A new era of business innovation, made possible by Generative AI, NEC Business Intelligence, Ltd.

NEC Business Intelligence is using generative AI to implement cross-functional reforms in common tasks such as accounting and human resources, which had been an issue for 10 years. They have shifted the focus of business efficiency from people to generative AI and have redesigned their business processes with generative AI at their core. They introduced examples and business impacts for each layer that have achieved overall optimization by implementing business reforms in a balanced way across three layers (user experience, operations, and platform), rather than just focusing on the effects of individual measures.

Approximately 10,000 hours of labor per year saved in the production of promotional emails using generated AI + RPA, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

When sending promotional emails to the 7iD members, who number approximately 35 million, there were two issues: the cost issue of the significant time and expense involved in creating the emails, and the effectiveness issue of improving the open rate (the percentage of emails opened). These issues were solved using AI and RPA. As a result, production time was reduced by approximately 10,000 hours per year, and outsourcing costs were reduced by approximately 84%. In addition, the open rate for emails improved by approximately 103%.

Building material selection assistant using“Tile AI”, TileLife Co., Ltd.

This is a website where you can easily search for the tiles you want using a dialogue format with a tile-specialist AI that crosses over tile manufacturers. 28 tile manufacturers (over 30,000 products) have already joined, so there is no need to compare multiple catalogs. Designers and architects can greatly reduce the time spent choosing tiles and focus on their creative work. In the future, with AI-based multilingual support, they aim to provide convenience and enjoyment in choosing tiles in the global tile market, which is more than 300 times the size of the Japanese tile market.

Democratization of Generative AI - Everyone can use Generative AI to create a new form of work that will open up the future, Lion Corporation.

At LION, they have been promoting the use of Generative AI since its early stages, with the commitment of the management team, but they faced the problem that the needs of each department were increasing and development could not keep up. Therefore, they introduced a tool that could be developed by ordinary employees on their own cloud. As a result, many cases of use have been created, and AI agents that lead to increased operational efficiency and quality are being created. In the future, they will further promote the“democratization of Generative AI” and acquire the competitiveness to realize their management vision.

Development of a unique AI system customized for schools to enhance educational activities, Kudan Secondary School

Amidst the growing demand for digital human resource development using Generative AI, they have developed the“otomotto” Generative AI system, which is suitable for use in junior high and high school education. This system provides an environment where all students can choose and use the LLM model without age or usage restrictions and supports safe and efficient learning. Examples of its use include supporting individual optimal learning for students, and it also reduces the burden on teachers by streamlining the preparation of teaching materials. This system is making a significant contribution to improving the quality of education.

Overview of the Japan Generative AI Award 2024

Judging Criteria: Problem setting, Implementation, Impact, Governance, Potential for the future.

Head of the Judging Committee: Hiroaki Miyata, Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Keio University / Representative Director, The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan

Jury members:







Akiko Murakami, Director, Japan AI Safety Institute



Kan Suzuki, Professor, Tokyo University and Keio University



Mizuki Oka, Associate Professor, Department of Systems and Information Engineering, University of Tsukuba / Representative Director, ConnectSphere Inc.



Shigeru Urushibara, Chairman and CEO, UL Systems, Inc.



Akihiko Kono, Executive Officer, Associate Vice President, CIO, Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd.



Keisuke Kuniyoshi, General Manager, Data Solutions Department, Benesse Holdings, Inc.



Masahiro Sato, Professor and Assistant to the President, Digital Hollywood University



Eri Shirai, Executive Officer, Members Co., Ltd. / President, Member's Data Adventure Company



Emi Tamaki, Professor, Faculty of Engineering, University of the Ryukyus / Representative Director, H2L Inc. / Professor, Graduate School of Engineering, University of Tokyo



Joji Noritake, President and Representative Director, Baycurrent Consulting Inc.



Tomio Kikyoubara, Fellow, Nikkei BP Research Institute



Toshiyuki Sugiyama, Chief Consultant, Senior Researcher, Nikkei BP Research Institute



Naotaka Owada, Director, Innovation ICT Laboratory, Nikkei BP Research Institute Takashi Hara, Editor-in-Chief of Nikkei Business Online

Organized by The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan

Co-sponsored by Nikkei Business

Supported by Nikkei BP Research Institute

Supported by: Digital Agency, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, JETRO, Information-technology Promotion Agency, AI Safety Institute, Japan Deep Learning Association

About Nikkei BP

Company name: Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.

Date of establishment: April 5, 1969

Representative: Tetsuya Iguchi, President and CEO

Address: 4-3-12 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

URL:

About The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan

The General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan was established in January 2024 with the aim of promoting the use of Generative AI through industry-academia collaboration, developing rules and guidelines, making recommendations, and so on, and enhancing Japan's industrial competitiveness. The representative director is Professor Hiroaki Miyata of the Faculty of Medicine at Keio University, and 18 experts from academia and cutting-edge companies have been appointed as directors and advisors, with 70 companies as members. (As of November 2024)

Organization name: General Incorporated Association Generative AI Japan

Date of registration: January 9, 2024

Representative director: Hiroaki Miyata

Address: 1-34 Ochiai, Tama City, Tokyo

URL:

