Youth Minister: Arabian Gulf Cup Strengthens Fraternal Ties Bet. Gulf Peoples

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) - of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi stated Thursday that the Arabian Gulf Cup helps strengthen fraternal bonds between the Gulf peoples.

In statements to reporters on the sidelines of an open day for the participating delegation in Al-Mutlaa Views Resort, Minister Al-Mutairi said the Arabian Gulf championship, which is currently hosted by Kuwait, reaffirms the depth of relations between Gulf youth.

He lauded the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sponsorship of the tournament and the support of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. He added the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had a great impact on the success of organizing this distinguished edition.

He welcomed to the participating delegations and their fans in Kuwait.

The event was also attended by President of the Gulf Football Federation Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, a number of heads and members of the participating delegations, and a number of media professionals participating in covering the tournament competitions. (end) fsa

