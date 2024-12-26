United States (EXIM) Unanimously Approved Three Transactions For More Than $300M

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The board of directors at the Export-Import of the United States (EXIM) unanimously approved three transactions for more than $300 million in December 2024.

“In the first transaction of the day, the board approved a final commitment of more than $293 million to support the export of aircraft to Ethiopian . The transaction is expected to support an estimated 1,400 American jobs.”

“The second action of the day saw the board approve a secured note issuance (SNI) for the Private Export Funding Corporation (PEFCO) . This approval allows for PEFCO to issue an SNI during fiscal year 2025 with the interest guaranteed by EXIM and would support PEFCO's funding of EXIM transactions.”

President and chair Reta Jo Lewis, said:

“With [today's] approvals, EXIM continues its steadfast commitment to the advancement of American exports. In addition to supporting 1,400 domestic jobs, we are further demonstrating our commitment to working with like-minded nations to develop global trusted telecommunication networks and bolster supply chains.”

Finally, the board approved a preliminary commitment to Serbia's Telekom Srbija Group for $50 million to support the preparation and rollout of their 5G telecommunications network .

“This transaction further reinforces EXIM's China and Transformational Exports Program (CTEP) as 5G security is a high government priority and falls under one of the ten transformational export areas supported by EXIM,” as an independent federal agency, EXIM contributes to US economic growth by supporting tens of thousands of jobs in exporting businesses and their supply chains across the United States.

